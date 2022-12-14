The Town of St. James received a clean bill of financial health this month following an audit of the past fiscal year.
Greg Adams, an accountant with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., reviewed the audit findings for the 2021-22 fiscal year with the St. James Town Council during the board's Dec. 7 meeting.
"It was a wonderful audit," said Adams. "We wish they could all be like that."
The year's audit found no deficiencies, difficulties or disagreements, as St. James continued to squirrel away money for a rainy day or potential fire department project down the road. The town's fund balance grew by more than $860,000 in fiscal year 2021-22 and its restricted fund balance, or money that can't be spent, neared $2 million. St. James currently has a fund established for future capital improvement projects and disaster recovery totaling approximately $1.3 million, but Adams cautioned the council about the stability surrounding such a nest egg.
"You're basically setting that money aside," Adams said. "One board can't obligate another board. If another board in three years wants to undo all of that, it can because it's not actually committed to a project or grant revenue that has to be spent a certain way. It's just what you guys decided you wanted to do."
As of June 30, 2022, the last day of the previous fiscal year, St. James reported a general fund of $4.9 million with $1.9 million in restricted funds. The town had 59.96% of its fund balance available for appropriation and 82.23% in its reserve. Adams said the state unofficially requires municipalities to have 8% of its fund balance in a reserve.
"They wanted you to have one month of expenditures in your reserve," said Adams. "You're in great shape as it relates to the 8%."
The 99.8% property tax collection rate in St. James for 2021-22 was in line with the previous four years, and the town receives 68% of its revenue from sales tax. General government accounted for 52% of the town's total expenses.
"We're grateful that we are very fiscally responsible," Mayor Jean Toner said. "We try to provide services in a fiscally responsible manner, and our staff is wonderful. And we're taking money and putting it into reserve fund."
St. James is ending 2022 with one of its major projects nearly completed. The town spent approximately $1.4 million to repave its community center parking lot and add a gazebo, both of which are completed. The electronic sign expected to go up along Highway 211, though it will not arrive by the end of the year.