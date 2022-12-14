St.James gazebo

The Town of St. James repaved and reconfigured its community center parking lot and added a gazebo in 2022. 

The Town of St. James received a clean bill of financial health this month following an audit of the past fiscal year.

Greg Adams, an accountant with Thompson, Price, Scott,  Adams & Co., reviewed the audit findings for the 2021-22 fiscal year with the St. James Town Council during the board's Dec. 7 meeting.