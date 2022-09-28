The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has received a $14.9-million federal grant for its $51.9-million dams restoration project, it was announced last Thursday.
The grant closes the funding gap that city officials were concerned about, but the city must still pursue a $20-million bond referendum vote that will be on the November 8 ballot to avoid any delays in the construction.
Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff is urging residents to approve the bond vote so the project won’t be delayed until FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimburses the town what it has promised – $19.9-million.
“I just finished signing the grant for $14.9-million, but the work is not finished,” Winecoff wrote on the Boiling Spring Lakes Facebook page. “ I need your help to pass the bond.”
Winecoff said FEMA does not give the city the $19.9-million upfront.
“We have to pay for the construction, then they pay us back anywhere from a month to six months,” Winecoff stated. “Getting a construction loan will keep the contractors getting paid and the job moving. Just because we had to do $20-million doesn’t mean we are spending it.”
The Local Government Commission will oversee the city during the process, Winecoff noted. The mayor issued his thanks to the board of commissioners, staff and grants committee for their hard work in bringing in over $18-million in nine months to close the funding gap.
“I have talked to Rep. (Charles) Miller for additional help if it is needed,” Winecoff added. “I said the goal was to find the money so our taxpayers would not have to foot the bill, and we have been working very hard to make that happen. Let’s keep it going to get our lakes back.”
The grant had been listed at last week’s public forum as “potential” by presenter Michael Hanson of McGill Associates on the overall funding plan for the restoration project. The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved the $14.9-million grant as part of the larger $51.9 million dams project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
Other sources of funding received include $19.9-million from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), $14-million allocated by state legislators and $3-million from Brunswick County. The $14.9-million grant supports the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point rail transportation route that passes through Boiling Spring Lakes and is protected by the series of dams.
The dams were destroyed in 2018 by Hurricane Florence, which dumped up to 30 inches of rain on the area. Patricia Lake, or Big Lake as it is called by residents, was one of the lakes drained by the destroyed dams and is today a dry bed of vegetation.
The grant was also announced Thursday afternoon by Congressman David Rouzer’s office, which stated the funds will be distributed from the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 through a ten-year pilot program.
“It is with great honor to say thank you to the Department of Defense for the DCIP grant,” said Winecoff. “Many thanks to Rep. Rouzer, Sen. (Thom) Tillis, Rep. (Charles) Miller, Sen. (Bill) Rabon and their team for the support of our city and the goal to rebuild our dams. Our board, staff and grants committee worked together for a common goal to give our residents the quality of life they deserve. It was truly a team effort.”
Rep. Rouzer said the grant will now help ease the burden on Lakes taxpayers.
“The dam restoration project will revitalize the community, restore the local economy and strengthen resilience against future disasters,” said Rouzer. “The lakes bring people together and enhance the local community, and residents have suffered greatly due to the damage done.”