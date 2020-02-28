Water may begin filling Boiling Spring Lakes Big Lake five years after Hurricane Florence destroyed Sanford Dam.
Michael Hanson, director of water resources at McGill Associates, gave a presentation February 19 at Boiling Spring Lakes City Hall about work on city dams that were damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
“I will tell you now,” Hanson said after detailing the work schedule, “this schedule will change — and it probably will not get shortened.”
The latest information about dam reconstruction in Boiling Spring Lakes indicates completion of the reconstruction of the four city dams by the summer of 2023. The reimbursable cost of Sanford Dam: $32,577,660.
A resident asked for clarity about the construction schedule.
“So August 2023 is the current estimate for (finishing) all dams, and at that point you begin impounding the water?”
“That would be our hope, yes,” Hanson said. “While we’re working on Sanford Dam first, we will not be able to impound water in Sanford Dam immediately upon the end of construction. Typically, the process for getting approval to impound is anywhere from six to eight months after construction is completed, from N.C. Dam Safety. That’s an element of time that is out of our control. …
“We complete construction. We have to go through a series of gathering data. ... They (N.C. Dam Safety) review it all. They come back and give us a permission to impound.”
Hanson was asked to project the date for permission to impound Sanford Dam.
“Looking at 8/22 for the completion of construction of Sanford Dam, if we project forward, conservatively, eight months from that point, we’re looking at mid-2023 for the impoundment of water in the Big Lake. That would align relatively well with the completion of construction for North Lake and Pine Lake ... so that we don’t put water on the construction activities while it’s going on.
“And then when Pine Lake and North Lake are done, we would then go through that same process, although it likely would be a shorter time period to be able to get impoundment in those lakes.”
When the resident asked, “So we can expect water when?” Hanson said, “At this point, water in the Big Lake, assuming that we can have construction far enough along on Pine Lake and North Lake, likely is going to be the summer of 2023. And then followed by water in Pine Lake and North Lake approximately six months after construction is done with those dams, which will likely put us into early 2024.”
Construction estimate
The latest construction schedule is:
Sanford Dam, February 2021 to August 2022. Alton Lennon Road will be closed at this time. Hanson cautioned about the February 2021 start date.
“What I would say right now is anticipate that that timeline, rather than focusing on February, anticipate that it is going to be some time prior to the summer of 2021, is probably the better way to look at it.”
North Lake and Pine Lake: Work begins after completion of Sanford Dam and Alton Lennon Road. Construction of each dam is eight months. East Boiling Spring Lakes Road will be closed at this time.
Upper Lake: Eight months. Could be done in parallel with Sanford Dam or could be done near the end of work on Sanford Dam.
“To the best of our ability,” Hanson said about the construction schedule estimate, “this is kind of our pie in the sky, what we hope will be the outcome. But delays are not unusual with construction projects of this size and this complexity. So I would say right now: anticipate that some things may change along the way that will shift some of these dates out.”
Regarding Middle Dam, City Manager Jeff Repp said LDSI Inc. of Kinston is the engineering group for that site and work is being funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
“There will be separate timeline,” Repp said.
A resident asked the board to take action on alternate routes when roads are closed.
“If you’re going to be closing East Boiling Spring Road,” the resident said, “you have got to give us another egress onto 87 rather than just this one right here. There was talk before about buying a lot at the end of Drayton to get us out to 87. You have got to give us another egress. It’s going to be a nightmare. It’s going to get emotional. It’s going to get ugly. You need to address that now.”
Estimated costs
These are the estimated dam reconstruction costs, as presented at the workshop: Sanford Dam: $32,577,660; North Lake: $1,990,465; Pine Lake: $1,543,690; Upper Lake: $2,475,625.
Hanson presented a chart listing some issues “that have increased the complexity of dam design and construction, leading to the current projected schedule.”
The chart indicated “seepage and stability concerns on Sanford Dam, requiring the addition of a positive cut-off wall and additional testing,” and “the replacement of the entire spillway for Sanford Dam due to limited capacity and longevity of the existing spillway.”
“The structure you have now is not adequate to pass the volume of water coming into the lake in order to keep the lake from overtopping,” Hanson said in response to a question. “And with this structure you will note that we’re showing six box culverts, and one of these box culverts is nearly twice the size of one of the pipes there now, and we have four pipes. So we’re dramatically increasing both the capacity to get water in the box as well as water flowing out the back of the box and through the dam. And that’s going to allow us to control the water level on the lake and not have it rise up and overtop Sanford Dam like it did previously.”
The chart also indicated that North Lake and Pine Lake dams have changed from exempt status to high hazard status by N.C. Dam Safety, “requiring additional design as opposed to simple replacement.”
Regarding reimbursement, Repp said, “Over the next six months we’ll have numerous conversations with FEMA on the issue of funding of these projects. Up to this point, they have committed to all of them because they are listed as public assistance projects.”
Commissioner Dana Witt asked, “So, what does that mean? That, hopefully, cross our fingers, they’ll cover 100%?”
Repp replied: “100%: 75% FEMA, 25% State of North Carolina.”
“I don’t want to see that funding pulled when we’re four years down the road,” Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis stated.
Hanson noted that, “agreement will come between the city and FEMA prior to the city entering into a contract for construction.”
Property taxes
A resident asked about property taxes.
“I pay taxes for a lakefront — I don’t have a lake,” he said. “This is going to be another four years and we’re not going to have a lake. It seems ridiculous we’re paying for a lake but we don’t have one.”
Repp said the county is responsible for the assessable base of the city and the assessment of properties.
“They’re the ones who make the determination about whether they want to consider it to be a lakefront or not a lakefront property,” he said. “We can ask them to take a look at that. Past history, I understand, is that they have always said if the lake is going to be restored — and we are restoring the lake — they’re going to continue to consider it lakefront property.”
Uncontrolled vegetation
Another resident asked about what is being done to control the growth of vegetation in the Big Lake.
Hanson said, “as part of our overall design and permitting process, we will be going through and proposing a vegetation management plan. I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like at this point. But that will be something that we will be addressing.”
Hanson said Department of Environmental Quality would require a plan “that doesn’t impact the viability of the lake to provide the habitat that it provided when it was impounded previously.”
Hanson also said “timed impoundments, a sequence of increasing and decreasing the water level elevations of controlled durations, may be part of that vegetation management plan.”
N.C. Dam Safety
Repp said that if he thought N.C. Dam Safety “was not giving (the project) enough attention, that is when I would be going to the board and asking them to be contacting our state senator or state representative to, hopefully, talk to some people in the government, because N.C Dam Safety is a state agency. So it is like every other state agency, reporting to the governor. And if the governor wants something done in a quicker period of time, it can happen.
“But please keep in mind, N.C. Dam Safety is responsible for ... I don’t know how many dams across the state. And they are dealing with at least four hurricanes — one since Florence and three prior to Florence. So they have a full plate. But we are working with them to make sure that when we submit our documents, they will want to get it off their desk as quickly as possible.”
Board actions
After the workshop, Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Craig Caster and Board of Commissioners approved an order authorizing the city manager to execute a task order for design services for dam reconstruction, as presented by McGill Associates. The reimbursable amount is $2,018,908, split among the following: $1,124,156.46 for Sanford Dam; and $298,250.51 each for North Lake Dam, Pine Lake Dam and Upper Lake Dam.
“This will get us all the way to the point where we’re ready to put a set of bid documents together and receive bids from a contractor for construction,” Hanson said. “We anticipate that this overall timeline is going to be approximately a year in length.”
Commissioner Steve Barger asked, “What can we do to speed this process up? To say we hope to have it done in a year, to me, is unacceptable. We have got to figure out a way to speed this process up.”
Hanson said, “Each time that we work through each phase of this project, and each time that we talk with the city, we’re looking for opportunities to reduce the overall timeline for design and construction of the project. We are working to try to make this as quick as possible.”
The board also approved an order authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Soil and Water Conservation, for a watershed restoration project.
And the board approved an order authorizing the city manager to accept the proposal of Stryker Flex Financial in the amount of $32,735.45 for the purchase of a LIFEPAK 15 V4 monitor/defibrillator, declaring the device as surplus property and then donating it to BSL Fire and Rescue.