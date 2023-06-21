Brunswick County has a budget.
After hearing budgetary concerns from some citizens – and dissatisfaction from one of its own members – the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners adopted a budget Monday night for the 2024 fiscal year, along with fees and a capital improvement plan.
The approved budget is $275,730,725 for the general fund only and $347,669,295 for all funds.
The budget carries a property tax (ad valorem) rate of 34.20 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and goes into effect July 1. That rate is lower than Brunswick County’s current property tax rate of 48.50 cents and 0.50 cents above the 2023 calculated revenue neutral rate of 33.70 cents.
The budget, included with a fee schedule and five-year capital improvement plan, passed 3-1 with Commissioner Pat Sykes delivering a “no” vote. Commissioner Marty Cooke was absent.
“Tonight I will be voting against the budget,” said Sykes, who represents District 3. “We are overtaxing the citizens of Brunswick County.
“Commissioners plainly stated to citizens that the tax rate would be revenue neutral. Revenue neutral is not good enough …”
The proposed budget originally called for a rate of 34.25 cents.
“At that rate, something close to half the current county taxpayers would probably actually have a county tax bill lower than the current year’s tax bill,” said County Manager Steve Stone.
Board Chairman Randy Thompson asked if dropping the rate to 34.20 cents would impact the county. Stone said he believed the county could provide the same level of services at that number, and Thompson made a motion to set the budget at the lower rate.
Still, Sykes was not satisfied. She said expenditures exceed last year’s spending by $15.5 million.
Total expenditures for this fiscal year are $213.4 million, she said, amounting to 78% of the budget.
“So, what’s happening to the rest of the percent of the budget?” she asked. “Is it just sitting there? … Why can’t we reduce the current budget?”
Vice Chairman Mike Forte said the adopted budget will probably leave Brunswick County with the second- or third-lowest tax rate in North Carolina.
“I don’t know what else we can do,” he said. “When you have the second- or third-lowest in the entire state, to me that speaks volumes on how well this county is run.”
A motion by Sykes to postpone the budget vote until the budget could be amended and another public hearing be held received applause, but it received no support from the rest of the board.
Earlier, during public comments at the meeting at the David R. Sandifer County Administration Building in Bolivia, the board heard residents make a plea for further budget tightening.
“Common sense tells us that when we are in tight times, we don’t spend what we don’t have,” said Erik Tammara of Leland, who identified himself as a retired pastor currently working as a realtor. “If I have money just to pay the grocery bill, I’m not going to go out and buy a brand new Tesla, although the current administration says I should buy one. So, we the people are tightening our belts; we’re being forced to. And so, my question is: Why doesn’t government tighten their belts?
“We can’t control what happens in Washington. We can’t control what happens in Raleigh, so to speak, but we can and we do have a voice here in our local county so I say, why does Brunswick County not just bring us a revenue neutral? Why don’t you give us a tax break while we’re all suffering? … Right now we’re all struggling.”
Shaunda Blake of Leland, like Tammara, received hearty applause from the audience for her remarks to the board. “Families are being pinched,” she said.
Board members spoke of the need to provide services to one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. Commissioner Frank Williams said the board approved a fiscally responsible budget that focuses resources on key priorities such as public safety, education and water and sewer infrastructure while meeting unfunded state and federal mandates and dealing with cost increases.
“In alignment with our fiscally conservative philosophy and to ensure that this budget focuses on needs, not wants, our county manager cut approximately $16 million in staff requests to bring the budget down to this rate,” Williams said in a statement released after the meeting.
Sykes also cast the sole dissenting vote in the approval of a $5,690,139 appropriation to fund previously deferred one-time maintenance, major operating and capital items.
“I know you all are going to vote for it,” Sykes said. “I just think it’s wrong. It’s just wasteful spending.”
Williams disagreed.
“It will pay cash for things that a lot of local governments would have to finance, and it actually saves our taxpayers a little debt if we pay cash and we have the asset and it’s free and clear,” he said. “So, I think this is not only not a bad thing, I think it’s a smart use of our resources to make sure we don’t have debt for things that we don’t have to have debt for.”
Jones reappointed
In another action, the board reappointed Christopher Jones as the extra-territorial jurisdiction alternate to the Southport Planning Board.