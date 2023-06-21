Steve Stone

County manager Steve Stone, far right, speaks to the board of commissioners while finance officer Aaron Smith, far left, and county attorney Bob Shaver listen. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

Brunswick County has a budget.

After hearing budgetary concerns from some citizens – and dissatisfaction from one of its own members – the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners adopted a budget Monday night for the 2024 fiscal year, along with fees and a capital improvement plan.