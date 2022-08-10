Anchor at Waterfront Park

Citing safety reasons, Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem had crews remove the anchor from the parking area beside Whittler’s Bench last fall. It was placed at a new location near the pier on the waterfront this week.

 

The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months.

Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.