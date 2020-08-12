Gov. Roy Cooper traveled to Oak Island Thursday, August 6, to speak with local officials and see firsthand the devastation caused by Hurricane Isaias.
Oak Island has 1,100 damaged houses and $9.65 million in damage, stated Councilman John Bach while welcoming Cooper to Fire Station 1.
“We are comforted by knowing you stand shoulder to shoulder with us,” Bach said. “That gives us hope.”
In a brief address in front of several media outlets, Cooper commended responders for their efforts and preparation, noting the situation was “double trouble,” due to the pandemic.
“I don’t think any state in the country is better prepared or knows how to handle storms better than North Carolina,” Cooper said. “We’re ready for them when they come. We work hard to save lives. And it’s the credit to everybody down here that when I ask about injuries, they say there are none.”
Cooper indicated he had spoken with President Donald Trump who said “the full force of the federal government would be available,” and what North Carolina could qualify for will depend on the ongoing damage assessments.
The governor then went through the police-guarded barricades over Middleton bridge where he met with locals who were just beginning a long road ahead to rebuild and recover.
He spoke with Randall Johnson of West Dolphin Drive who, like many, did not evacuate for Isaias and met with the storm’s unexpected wrath. Johnson explained Monday night he was playing board games and thinking “this is not too bad,” when he decided to check outside.
“I went, ‘OK, now, it sort of looks like we’re sitting in the middle of a pond,” Johnson said to the governor.
The water was up three feet at that point because of the storm surge.
His neighbor, Ann Marie Frazier, expressed gratitude to the first responders, Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation.
“The one thing I want to share with you is Oak Island fire and police have been absolutely awesome,” Frazier told Cooper.
After driving a few streets down Cooper, state Emergency Management Deputy Director Steve Powers and Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Edward Conrow parked near 13th Place West, passing several cars tire deep in the sand-covered street along the way, and stepped onto the beach where staircases were torn from porches and waves broke onto a blue garbage bin laid sideways in the surf.
There, they discussed the island’s mandatory evacuation, moving sand, and impacts to Ocean Isle Beach.
“This is going to be a job,” Cooper said.
While Cooper was making his way back to the car to head to the government complex in Bolivia to meet with Brunswick County officials for the afternoon, second row property owner Scott Gordon was clearing his property and he invited the governor to tour his garage.
Gordon said he had recently refurbished the family home while out of work because of the virus. When he saw the damage caused by the hurricane, he said that he “broke down in tears.”
“My neighbor two doors down, he called me and he said, ‘it’s bad,’ and my heart sank,” Gordon stated. “I feel OK now. I’m gonna shovel this mud out of here and rinse it out when the power and water come back on, and it’ll be bigger and better than ever before.”
“That’s the North Carolina spirit,” Cooper responded.