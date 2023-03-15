Trustees approved Dosher Hospital’s annual life safety plan following a detailed report given at their February meeting.
Dosher’s Plant Operations Manager Ricky Williams presented the plan with consultant Tom Walsh, vice-president of facilities for Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The plan reviews numerous areas at the hospital, including medical equipment, security, employee safety, hazardous materials, workplace violence, emergency preparedness and utilities.
Walsh reported this past year Dosher experienced a “minor hiccup” in maintenance due to lack of supplies from COVID. He said safety tours are conducted twice a year for the patient care areas and once a year in non-patient areas.
Under workplace violence, there were no physical assaults reported at Dosher. Hazardous material and utility management plans were successful.
The hospital frequently tests its four generators and conducted two emergency drills last year to check employees for preparedness.
The updated plan, which is required for accreditation, was unanimously approved by trustees.
CNO report
Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr reported the hospital continues to reduce its traveling nurse contracts and expects to be down to just three or four by May due to improved full-time nurse recruitment.
“We’re glad to see those numbers are coming down,” said Mohr. Traveling nurse contracts greatly increase budget expenses.
Mohr recognized nurse Chelsea Beard, Dosher’s Surgical Services Nurse Navigator, for being the first nurse at Dosher to complete her portfolio for a recently implemented clinical nurse ladder program.
CMO report
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Holland reported COVID rates in the county continue to be high this far past the holidays.
While infection rates are still high, hospitalizations are down 40% due to the type of variant that is spreading, Holland said.
Holland reported on a new program to better serve patients who arrive at Dosher with symptoms of a stroke. A neurologist is contacted to quickly review the case to determine if a high probability of a stroke exists and to rapidly triage those patients.
Medical staff bylaws are being upgraded by Chief of Staff Dr. Bryan Satterwhite and should be presented to trustees for approval at the March meeting, Holland said.
CEO report
Chief Executive Officer and President Lynda Stanley said two trustees, Linda Pukenas and Jwantana Frink, joined her at the North Carolina Hospitals Association meeting and learned some very useful information for Dosher.
Stanley reported on efforts with state Medicaid expansion and how it would impact medical providers. She said the hospital cafeteria received a health grade of 99.
Operation Medicine Cabinet’s semiannual drug drop-off is set for April 6 at the front entrance of Dosher, Stanley said. Residents can drive through and drop off unwanted or expired pills or prescription drugs.
Stanley said the hospital is waiting to hear from the Noren Foundation for a $33,000 grant to benefit Dosher’s cardiopulmonary patients. And a Pause to Give Life flag-raising ceremony on April 5 at the main entrance will spotlight the need for organ donors, she said.
Finances
Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels said that for the fiscal year to date Dosher’s gross patient revenue is up 9.5% to $54.9 million. After deductions, net operating revenue is $19,015,962 and operating expenses are $19,590,191 for a net operating loss of $574,229.
When factoring in non-operating revenue, including $814,323 in ad valorem taxes, the hospital is currently $1,552,731 on the plus side in net income for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
Stanley pointed out the use of traveling nurses to staff the hospital contributes to the higher expenses.
“The numbers continue to be impressive,” said trustee chair Robert Howard. “If you take out travelers, it looks amazingly good.”
Credentials
Dr. Satterwhite presented the medical credentials list for review. Trustees approved the following:
Initial appointments: Cassandra Hefner, FNP-C, clinics; Michael Bruss, DO, ER physician; Sheetal Patel, MD, tele-hospitalist; Eliza Sangmuah, MD, tele-hospitalist.
Reappointments: Shannon Morgan-Baehr, CRNA, anesthesia; Jon Ball, CRNA, anesthesia.
Board bylaws
Following an annual review of the board of trustees bylaws, the board voted unanimously to approve a revision as recommended by the bylaws committee.
It adds a section that stipulates trustees are not to use their position to seek preferential treatment from any department at the hospital.
“It’s not something that anyone would do, but we wanted to have it in our bylaws,” said Howard.