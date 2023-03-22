During its March 16 monthly meeting the Southport Planning Board grudgingly approved the project at 115 N. Howe Street and voted yes on a major subdivision that will now go to the board of aldermen.
Do right by ‘our Southport’
The board reluctantly passed a major site plan for 115 N. Howe St. with the project meeting all applicable standards in the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). It is the site of the current Carr Insurance building.
Planning Board Chairman Sue Hodgin said the review committee tasked with analyzing the project had no choice but to recommend its approval.
“Presently this building, with its contemporary nature and building materials, does not fit in with the character of our town, but truthfully we cannot stop it,” stated Hodgin. “Frankly, the guards the committee wishes were in place were not when this submission came in. We hope the work of our new historic preservation commission and further revisions of our UDO will help guide the architecture that appears in Southport’s future.”
Planning board member Will Hewett finally made a motion to approve the application following several requests by Hodgin for a decision.
“With all options being exhausted, and there are no other ways to do it, I’ll make a motion to accept,” Hewett said. There was also a long pause before the motion was seconded.
The board and members of the public have expressed displeasure with the developer regarding the building’s size and design since its submission in June 2022. Board member Fred Fiss, who served on the review committee, reiterated his desire to see the developer work with the city to help the building blend in with the surrounding architecture. Project developer Ron Gregor told the committee in early March the building’s architect plans to visit Southport in an effort to find some common ground regarding the design.
“We simply have to trust that this latest overture will hold true,” said Hodgin. “The location of this proposed project is extremely important to the look of our downtown. We have to place trust in these owners and this applicant to do the things they told us they were going to do and to do what’s right for Southport.”
Development Services Director Travis Henley said the proposal is considered a “by-right application,” and has to be approved by the board should it meet all the proper criteria, which it does.
“Those standards within the NC general statutes are clear and they apply uniformly to all local government,” said Henley. “The planning board is the approving authority.”
Oakton approved
The planning board also approved a site plan application for the Oakton major subdivision and will send it to the Southport Board of Aldermen for further deliberation and a final vote. Oakton is a 20-acre site with 42 single-family home lots that would have interconnectivity with The Hammocks subdivision.
City Planner Maureen Meehan briefed the board on topics brought up in recent review committee meetings and how the developer addressed the concerns.
The committee gave the developer three options regarding the entrance on Stuart Avenue: no access road; a limited access trail; or one-way. The developer chose the latter and will be providing signage in the area. Committee members accepted the developer’s plan to increase vegetation on Fodale and Stuart avenues to increase buffering with adjacent properties.
The committee also wanted and received assurances that stormwater runoff from a heavy rain event would not flood the roads.
“Calculations showed (the retaining pond) can hold the water and not fail,” Meehan said.
In other news:
• The board made no recommendation concerning an alley abandonment request at the end of Caswell Avenue. The review committee assigned to study the issue failed to reach a consensus and recommended the matter be sent back to the Southport Board of Aldermen, who initially sent it to the planning board at the end of 2022. “I want to hear from the rest of the community,” said board and review committee member Chris Jones.
• The board tabled a decision on a conditional zoning amendment. A special meeting on the topic is expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.