Mayor Joseph P. Hatem explained that his decision to cancel all events through Labor Day, including the N.C. 4th of July Festival, will give the city government a chance to get ahead of the disease and protect its citizens, many of whom are at risk.
“No one knows when the actual peak in the number of cases will be, but it is estimated to occur in two to four weeks but could be longer,” Hatem said.
The cancellations impact all events that use city parks and buildings. It includes weddings and other private events at the Southport Community Building, the Memorial Day parade and observance, and Up Your Arts’ Plein Air Festival.
The weekly Southport Summer Market and concert series in Franklin Square Park are also both called off. They would have started in May and continued through the summer.
“A lot of our locals participate in those,” said Tourism Director Randy Jones. “They were very popular with our residents, so I think they’re going to truly miss it.”
The weekly markets bring in vendors from across the state and country to sell their products. The sellers have been given the option to either roll their participation fee over to 2021 or receive a refund.
“It’s going to be a big financial burden for a lot of vendors that come because this is their way of making a living,” said Marion Martin, organizer of the market.
Despite the economic risk, Hatem, who is the medical director of Dosher’s emergency department, said further public health measures needed to be in place.
“My goal is not to have one untimely death in our city from COVID-19,” he said.
Hatem added that allowing thousands of visitors into the city for the state’s Fourth of July celebration would increase the chance for community spread.
The three-day festival was expected to attract 60,000 people to downtown Southport over the course of the event. Jones estimates more than two-thirds of the attendees would have been tourists.
This July, the City of Southport estimates it will receive just 29% of what it did last July in local sales tax.
It expects to collect $187,712 less this fiscal year than it did in 2018-19. In fiscal year 2020-21, the revenue is projected to be $410,345 less.
“Financially, it is going to be a hit to our budget,” Jones said. “And as much as that is a sad number, I look at those numbers to reflect the businesses that represent that sales tax. That’s truly where my heart breaks, is the idea that these businesses are going to be struggling.”
Additionally, as the short-term rental ban continues, the city will collect $0 in occupancy tax revenue.
In April 2019, short-term rentals generated $11,046 for the city. Between February and June, the city predicts it will lose a total of $34,888 in anticipated occupancy tax.
Lions boat raffle canceled
With the announcement of the Fourth of July festival cancellation, the Southport Lions Club has suspended its annual boat raffle. The club depends on the celebration to sell enough tickets to cover the cost of the boat and assist local charities.
The raffle was expected to rake in around $30,000 in donations for numerous charitable organizations, most of which focus on vision assistance.
“We still want to meet our obligations to the community,” said Lions Club President Roger Albizu. “But it’s going to be tough. A lot of people aren’t working.”
If there are festivals in the fall, the club may start selling tickets early for 2021, Albizu said. For now, it plans to store the Bayliner away and prize it at next year’s Fourth of July event.