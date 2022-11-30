After years of debate and one false start, the Town of Oak Island is poised to reach the next milestone in the long and controversial road toward paid parking in beach areas.
Four companies have responded to the town’s request for proposals (RFPs) which were due November 22 which, according to a town spokesman, is sufficient to move the discussion along.
Staff is reviewing the responses and will present them to Town Council for consideration at the regular 6 p.m. December 13 meeting. The meeting will also be carried on the Spectrum government channel, livestreamed on the website (oakislandnc.gov) and recorded on YouTube.
There are several significant points addressed in the RFP:
The management company is responsible for suggesting a rate structure that includes seasonal, weekly, daily and hourly rates. The company will also suggest what full-time residents and homeowners should pay for “Town Only,” or other spaces. The current resident decal fee is $10 for two years.
Fees will apply from April 1 – September 30.
Fees will be collected from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with spaces available at no charge outside those hours.
Council is aiming for 250 “Town Only” parking spaces. The accounting for that current census apparently includes spaces at the tennis courts which are not otherwise referenced as areas for potential paid parking, according to an analysis by Dara Royal, chairman of the Planning Board. There are also spaces in at least three other lots that do not have parking bumpers, but are being counted as potential paid spaces.
“Please keep in mind that there are 7,500+ residential units in our town that are not in the beach area,” Royal wrote. “If only 10-percent of them need a parking space to go to the beach, that’s 750+ parking spaces.”
The town’s RFP also suggests the possibility of adding another 76 designated parking spaces with bumpers at multiple locations scattered across town.
Council is not bound to accept any of the paid parking proposals. Another lynchpin in the program is receiving state authorization to use revenues from on-street parking for general expenses or beach improvements. Currently, revenue from on-street areas is generally limited to expenses related to streets and parking. Several beach towns have sought and received local bills relaxing that rule and Oak Island has formally requested that local legislators do the same.