As candidate filing for most of Brunswick County’s municipalities begins Friday, the Town of Oak Island is not following its own rules of procedure on an existing council vacancy.
Mayor Ken Thomas has asked why council is not following its own rules and not seeking a replacement for Jeff Winecoff, who resigned May 12 because he moved to Boiling Spring Lakes for family reasons.
Winecoff was first elected 2011.
The only public discussion council had was when Council Member Sheila Bell suggested waiting until after the filing period and letting the voters decide who would fill the seat.
That move, however, is not in line with council’s official “Rules of Procedure.”
Under Rule 24, adopted by council:
“Filling Council Vacancies. Council vacancies shall be publicized in the local newspaper and/or other media for two consecutive weeks and application(s) accepted by the town clerk. Consideration shall be given first to applicants, if any, who ran in the most recent election and received significant voter support. If no one from the election applies, or is selected, then council may proceed to consider all other applicants. Council should close the procedure and fill the vacancy (ies) within two regularly scheduled council meetings. Appointment(s) to fill the vacancy(ies) shall be made only at regular scheduled monthly council meetings. The town council may not consider or fill a vacancy in the mayor’s seat or among its own membership except in open session.”
The town has not advertised the vacancy nor sought applications.
There are five members of council, plus the mayor, who can’t make a motion and who can vote only in the case of a tie.
Winecoff quit May 12; council members Loman Scott and John Bach are up for re-election this fall, if they chose to run. Mayor Thomas’s term is also up this season.
Filing for Brunswick County municipalities starts Friday, July 2, and ends July 16 at noon, except for Southport and Navassa. Filing for seats in Southport and Navassa starts Monday, July 26, and ends August 13