Early one-stop voting starts this week as Brunswick County residents head to the polls to decide some key primary races both locally and statewide.
North Carolina’s primary election is set for Tuesday, May 17.
One-stop early voting gets underway Thursday, April 28, and runs through Saturday, May 14.
Voting sites include the Brunswick County Cooperative Extension office at the county government center near Bolivia and four satellite locations in the county.
Early voting hours at the Cooperative Extension office are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed Saturdays and Sundays except for the final Saturday, May 14, when voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early voting hours at the four satellite locations are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., closed Sundays, and open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the final Saturday, May 14, the four sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The four satellite locations are:
• Brunswick Center at Southport, 1513 N. Howe Street, Southport.
• Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland.
• Brunswick Center at Shallotte, 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte.
• Southwest Brunswick Library Branch, 9400 Ocean Highway, Calabash.
The last day to request an absentee ballot from the Brunswick County Board of Elections office is Tuesday, May 10. Hand-delivered absentee ballots are due at the board of elections office Tuesday, May 17, by 5 p.m. Mailed absentee ballots postmarked on or before May 17 must arrive at the elections office by Friday, May 20, to be counted.
If voting in person on Election Day, precinct polling places will be open May 17, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Here is a look at the races that county voters will see on the ballot:
U.S. Senate race
Both Republicans and Democrats have zeroed in on a few candidates to support in filling the seat held by retiring U.S. Senator Richard Burr.
The Republican race is mostly focused on former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Congressman Ted Budd. Democrats are aligned behind former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the six-year term.
In reality, Republicans will see 14 candidates on the ballot when they go to the polls to vote for a nominee while Democrats will find 11 candidates on their list. A Libertarian on the ballot is Shannon W. Bray of Apex.
A quick look at the list can remove some confusion ahead of time.
Republicans on the ballot are:
• Jen Banwart of Holly Springs.
• Lee A. Brian of Clayton.
• Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland.
• Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman.
• Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh.
• Pat McCrory of Charlotte.
• Drew Bulecza of Lincolnton.
• Ted Budd of Raleigh.
• Leonard L. Bryant of Fayetteville.
• Kenneth Harper Jr. of Archdale.
• Mark Walker of Summerfield.
• Marjorie K. Eastman of Wake Forest.
• David Flaherty of Cameron.
• Debora Tshiovo of Moravian Falls.
Democrats on the ballot are:
• Constance (Lov) Johnson of Charlotte.
• Rett Newton of Beaufort.
• Chrelle Booker of Columbus.
• Cheri Beasley of Raleigh.
• Greg Antoine of Fayetteville.
• Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond of Raleigh.
• Tobias LaGrone of Greensboro.
• Marcus W. Williams of Lumberton.
• James L. Carr Jr. of Harrisburg.
• B.K. McGinnis of Charlotte.
• Robert Colon of Wilmington.
U.S. House District 7
Incumbent U.S. Congressman David Rouzer (R-Wilmington) is seeking a fifth two-year term in office in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, which includes all of Brunswick County. He was first elected in 2014.
Rouzer faces a Republican primary challenger with Max Southworth-Beckwith of Currie also on the GOP ballot.
There are four Democrats competing in the primary for the right to face Rouzer in the fall general election. They are:
• Youshonda Midget of Wilmington.
• Charles E. Evans of Fayetteville.
• Steve Miller of Wilmington.
• Charles Graham of Lumberton.
N.C. Senate
State Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Winnabow) is seeking a seventh term as representative of the state’s 8th Senate District, which includes all of Brunswick County. Rabon was first elected in 2010. He faces no opposition in the primary and no Democrats filed to run against him in the fall.
N.C. House District 19
State Rep. Charles Miller (R-Southport) will secure a second two-year term in office as representative of District 19 since he faces no opposition in the primary and no Democrats filed to run against him in the fall. His district includes all of Southport, Oak Island, St. James, Boiling Spring Lakes, Bolivia and parts of southern New Hanover County (Carolina Beach to Fort Fisher).
N.C. House District 17
State Rep. Frank Iler (R-Shallotte) doesn’t have a primary challenger but will face a Democrat in the fall. Two Democrats battling in the primary are Edward M. McKeithan of Bolivia and Eric Terashima of Leland.
District 17 includes all of northern Brunswick County and the lower half of the county from Calabash to Shallotte. Iler has represented the 17th District since 2009.
District Attorney
District Attorney Jon David (R-Leland) will secure another four-year term in office since he faces no primary opponent and no Democrat filed to run against him in the fall. David represents the state’s 15th Judicial District, which includes Brunswick, Columbus and Bladen counties.
Sheriff
Brunswick County Sheriff John W. Ingram V (R-Bolivia) will also secure another four-year term since he has no primary challenger on the ballot and no Democrat filed to run against him in the fall. Ingram has served as sheriff since 2008.
County Commissioner
Brunswick County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Thompson (R-Ocean Isle Beach) will retain his seat in District 1 since he faces no opposition in the primary and no Democrat filed to run against him in the fall.
District 2 Commissioner J.M. (Marty) Cooke (R-Shallotte) faces two primary opponents. He is challenged by Republicans Art Dornfield of Shallotte and David M. Robinson of Supply, who is a current school board member.
No Democrats filed for the seat so the GOP primary winner will get the four-year term.
School Board
There are two primary battles for two open seats on the Brunswick County Board of Education.
In District 3, which includes Southport, Oak Island and St. James, incumbent Robin Moffitt of Oak Island is challenged by Todd Coring of Southport, who serves as the city’s police chief. The winner will face Democrat William (Bill) Flythe of Southport in the fall election.
In District 5, three Republicans are seeking the nomination – Randy Fennell of Leland, Steve Gainey of Leland and William F. Woodburn of Leland. The winner will face Democrat Cameron D. Hankins in the fall election.
Republican incumbent Gerald Benton chose not to seek re-election.
Clerk of Court
There are three Republicans seeking the Brunswick County Clerk of Superior Court job with the retirement of James MacCallum.
Battling for the seat are Republicans Katie Madon of Bolivia, Kathryn Adams of Oak Island and Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street of Supply. The primary winner will secure a four-year term since there are no Democrats on the ballot.
District Court Judge
Two Republicans are on the primary ballot for an open Brunswick County seat 2 as District Court Judge for the 13th Judicial District, which includes Brunswick, Columbus and Bladen counties.
Preston B. Hilton of Winnabow and Bryan Wilson of Bolivia are competing for the right to face Democrat Quintin McGee of Leland in the fall election.
Sarah McPherson (R-Southport) faces no opposition for a new open seat 7 in Brunswick County as District Court Judge.
Also Will M. Callihan Jr. face no opposition as District Court Judge for an open Columbus County seat 1. Judges are elected by all voters in the tri-county area.