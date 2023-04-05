Enforcement of city rights-of-way has been a longstanding tug-of-war in Southport with elected officials and city staff failing to find common ground for years between strict enforcement and looking the other way.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien raised the issue again this year through a pair of workshops with the Southport Board of Aldermen. Therrien and Development Services Director Travis Henley have asked the board for some guidance as to which direction the city should take when it comes to enforcing its rights-of-way. Southport is set to embark on several major infrastructure projects, and residents could be in for a shock when the city starts utilizing its rights-of-way at the expense of bushes, trees and parking.
Enforcement exceptions
“When we got here, the board members were saying to me, ‘We don’t enforce the rights-of-way,’” said Therrien. “The problem they’ve had is they don’t enforce the rights-of-way – they make exceptions. You can’t be doing that type of thing.
“We finally said, ‘If you want to enforce it, we’ve got to explain to you what that means.’”
Rights-of-way enforcement is not an issue limited to Southport, Therrien said, as nearly every municipality faces it at some point. Many residents, particularly in downtown, have grown accustomed to using the city’s rights-of-way as part of their own property.
“They mow it and figure that it’s theirs, and they can put whatever they want on it,” said Therrien. “Some people park in the rights-of-way, which, technically, you really shouldn’t.
“You can’t put anything there,” she continued. “I’ve seen people put playground equipment on rights-of-way.”
Can be ‘complicated’
Rights-of-way violations are widespread throughout Southport. Henley said the city’s zoning in the downtown area has a lot of “carve-outs,” for things like parking, that make enforcement more difficult.
“The zoning of downtown Southport is really not necessarily in keeping with what downtown Southport actually is,” Henley said. “In terms of where the egregious examples of this are, it’s not any one spot. Anywhere south of Leonard Street is mainly where the predominant (examples) are.”
Downtown rights-of-way are 99-feet wide, said Henley, and with so many narrow roads in Southport he can see where a property owner would assume they own the land.
“There is all of this empty space, and I could understand someone saying, ‘I own that, that’s mine,” said Henley. “They don’t. The public owns it.
“In terms of where rights-of-way are measured from ... the center of the pavement is ideally where you would measure it from. But the pavement in Southport doesn’t always sit in the middle of the rights-of-way.
“It’s complicated.”
Grace period
Due to its complex nature, Therrien said it was important to have a grace period before the city begins any widespread enforcement. Several public information sessions would be held in an effort to educate citizens on the rights-of-way in their neighborhoods. Therrien and city staff are waiting for the aldermen to point them in a direction.
“Once the board makes a decision on what we’re doing here, we’ve got to educate the public,” Therrien said. “We’re not going to just start fining everybody. How are we going to enforce this thing? That’s the biggest question.”
In 2019 city staff went as far as taking inventory of all the rights-of-way infringements only to have the issue moved to the back burner. Staff would have to conduct a similar inventory should the city elect to take a more restrictive approach to enforcement.
“We’ve already told the board to not have us do this and then not enforce it for this person, or that person,” said Therrien. “It could even include some of them.”
Could also impact parking
Once the infrastructure projects start, the city will not be replacing anything that is removed from the rights-of-way.
“If we all of the sudden have a broken sewer pipe and you’ve got bushes and trees in (the way), we’ve got to take them,” said Therrien. “That’s our property, not your property. Most people don’t realize that and are like ‘That’s my property’ when we’re digging it up. It’s not, it’s (city) property. We’ve got so many sewer and water projects going on that at some point ... people are really going to figure out pretty quickly how much we’re going to end up taking.”
Rights-of-way enforcement could also impact parking. Some residents have put down gravel or dirt in front of their homes as parking markers on property that technically belongs to the city. While some cases could be grandfathered in as part of any text amendments, Henley said what goes for one would have to go for all.
‘We need to start with something’
“I would just like there to be agreement amongst everyone as to a direction on what to do with (enforcement),” Henley said. “Before we take that inventory, we want to make sure we agree on what the ordinance, one ... says today, and two ... what we think it should say. There are other rules in the ordinance about if you’re going to park in a right-of-way. At this point, all we’re really talking about now is the hardened structures or vegetation that would be in a right-of-way.”
Henley has found a number of areas in the city’s UDO and code of ordinances that could be improved to help remedy rights-of-way enforcement. Therrien said the aldermen need to pick a starting point so her staff can begin working on something specifically related to how Southport enforces its rights-of-way.
“(The UDO) may have to be modified again,”said Therrien. “I’d say you would have to give people a good six months. We need to start with something and figure out how to enforce it.”
Henley said staff is currently working on several text amendments to the city’s UDO and code of ordinances for the aldermen to consider in the coming weeks.