Enforcement of city rights-of-way has been a longstanding tug-of-war in Southport with elected officials and city staff failing to find common ground for years between strict enforcement and looking the other way.

City Manager Bonnie Therrien raised the issue again this year through a pair of workshops with the Southport Board of Aldermen. Therrien and Development Services Director Travis Henley have asked the board for some guidance as to which direction the city should take when it comes to enforcing its rights-of-way. Southport is set to embark on several major infrastructure projects, and residents could be in for a shock when the city starts utilizing its rights-of-way at the expense of bushes, trees and parking.