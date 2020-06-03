After weeks of uncertainty of what graduation in the midst of COVID-19 would look like, South Brunswick High School seniors in groups of 10 turned their tassels last Thursday while walking “the stage” in front of a film crew and keeping a six-feet distance from their fellow graduates.
The cougars were excited to be done with high school. After leaving the gymnasium, many expressed feelings of happiness and gratitude, despite the ceremony being swift: each group of students was inside for about 15 minutes or less.
“It was quick, but it was good that they were able to actually do something for us,” said Jayna Biggs, adding that it was nice to be able to graduate with a few of her friends from her homeroom.
Omar Bellamy Jones also acknowledged the graduation was fast and he wished it could have been bigger, but his mom organized a Zoom meeting with family members so they could still see him walk in real time.
“They were able to scream when they heard his name,” she said. “It’s different. This is my third graduation; this is my last child. It’s different, but it’s the times.”
A production team started filming at 8 a.m., and Valedictorian Elizabeth Pratt recorded her speech in the morning with just her parents, brother and two cameramen in the room.
“I was really proud throughout the whole thing,” she said, “but it’s also kind of sad, a little bit, not to be able to see all my friends all together and be able to celebrate with everyone.”
In her speech, Pratt said she didn’t even want to mention the coronavirus, but she wanted to acknowledge that everyone has a choice of their reaction to the circumstances. She went on to speak of other important, difficult and defining choices the class would make over the course of their life.
Pratt returned later that afternoon to walk with her peers during her assigned time slot. Between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., students entered the gym with two family members, holding flowers and signs and teddy bears. Each person who entered the school on graduation day had their temperatures taken at the entrance, and doors were either propped open or opened by staff members to prevent the spread of germs on knobs and handles.
As their names were called the graduates received their diplomas, took a photo and then stood at one of 10 chairs. Principal Michael “Chip” Hodges declared the students as graduates of South Brunswick High School, at which point they turned their tassels and exited the building.
Once the clips of all of the students graduating are all edited together, the commencement will be aired on ATMC TV and posted on YouTube. Every senior will receive a copy on DVD.
The plan for the nontraditional graduation was developed by Brunswick County Schools staff and approved by the Board of Education at a meeting on May 5. Despite opposition from some students, the board members concluded it was better to hold some form of graduation than none at all, and agreed to also offer a traditional ceremony at a later date.