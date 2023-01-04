Up Your Arts is hosting six open meetings in early 2023 to update the general public on its proposal to build a center for the creative and performing arts in downtown Southport.
The organization’s “Save the Hall, Y’all” campaign seeks to adapt the now-vacant historic Brunswick County Courthouse and former city hall building at 201 E. Moore Street for this purpose.
The upcoming meetings will be the most extensive community showing of the details at the heart of the art center project to date.
The charettes, or workshops, will focus on: the history of the building; engineering and programming studies conducted to determine its feasibility; architectural drawings completed by Lisle Architecture & Design; and the next steps in the project’s organizational development. Questions and comments will be taken from the floor.
Meetings will be held at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall located at 113 W. Moore Street on the following dates:
• Tuesday, January 24, from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, January 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, February 2, from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.
Seating capacity is limited to 50 people per meeting; interested parties must register in advance to participate at info@upyourarts.org.
The architectural drawings and other information about the project can be viewed currently on the Up Your Arts website, along with a 3-D virtual tour of the structure in its current state.
Up Your Arts is a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 to support and enhance the creative and performing arts throughout the greater Southport area.