Old city hall

Southport's old city hall is being renovated by Up Your Arts nonprofit organizations as a performing arts center.

Up Your Arts is hosting six open meetings in early 2023 to update the general public on its proposal to build a center for the creative and performing arts in downtown Southport.

The organization’s “Save the Hall, Y’all” campaign seeks to adapt the now-vacant historic Brunswick County Courthouse and former city hall building at 201 E. Moore Street for this purpose.