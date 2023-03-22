Parking pass line

Residents waited in long lines last week to purchase seasonal parking passes at Oak Island.

 

In-person offerings of a limited number of seasonal paid beach parking passes led to near chaos March 15-17 when hundreds of people came to Oak Island Town Hall in hopes of obtaining a 2023 permit, which are limited to 1,000 this season. Last Wednesday, the first day of pass sales, saw lines stretched out the town hall doors and on to the pickleball courts behind the building.

Tempers flared and the police were called at one point over a dispute about the queue. Several Southport and St. James residents reported giving up and leaving, citing the lack of order.

