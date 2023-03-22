In-person offerings of a limited number of seasonal paid beach parking passes led to near chaos March 15-17 when hundreds of people came to Oak Island Town Hall in hopes of obtaining a 2023 permit, which are limited to 1,000 this season. Last Wednesday, the first day of pass sales, saw lines stretched out the town hall doors and on to the pickleball courts behind the building.
Tempers flared and the police were called at one point over a dispute about the queue. Several Southport and St. James residents reported giving up and leaving, citing the lack of order.
At one point, a man was working the line and inquiring whether folks “had a number” from a printed voucher, then stated those without a number would not be served. In the end, the man did not work for Oak Island nor for the parking vendor, Otto Connect. He did, apparently, thin the line, witnesses stated.
By Friday, officials brought more order to the system with a single-line queue and a legitimate number system. The problem essentially solved itself on Monday, March 20, when sales were taking by telephone or, in some cases, online and no longer in person.
“There was no order, no signage and it was just crazy,” said Laurie Register of the circumstances at town hall. The Southport resident who frequents the beach with her family gave up on Wednesday’s mess and returned Friday, when she said she waited 3-1/2 hours for a $175-a-year pass.
The hourly rate is $5; daily passes are $20 and a weekly pass is $80. Residents and property owners have the option of buying a $10 seasonal pass, which allows them to park in “Town Only” spaces or anywhere else parking is allowed at no extra fee.
Another point of contention was that business owners could purchase as many seasonal passes as they could document vehicles. Register said one man in line boasted he picked up 30 passes to cover his rental golf carts. Residents and property owners are limited to three passes per address/utility bill number.