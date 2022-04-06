The sun, the sand, the waves, the water and cackling sea birds - what’s not to love about a trip to the beach?
For some, it’s the ride home, wriggling in wet swimsuits soaked with salt and caked with sand. But that could change: enterprising engineering students may have developed a partial solution for beaches where bathhouses are sparse, or non-existent.
A group from North Carolina State University is field testing a prototype of a portable, high-efficiency device that works something like a car wash – for people. The difference is it uses less than one-percent of the water of a standard shower, along with proprietary methods to remove sand and salt off beach-goers in minutes. The other major benefit: once done, users and their swimwear are dry, eliminating that icky feeling on the ride home, or an awkward change of clothes in the parking lot that still leaves folks with a pile of wet swimsuits.
“We think it works better than a shower,” said Edward Byers, part of the team of seniors in an entrepreneurial engineering class.
The group tested the device last weekend at Oak Island’s beach cabana. They also plan to visit Emerald Isle and two other spots at Wrightsville Beach.
The device is about the size of two portable toilets. It can be readily moved – like before a storm – or secured, Byers said. It is self-contained, but does require a connection to standard 110-volt AC power.
Byers said the team hopes to gain more test input and refine the concept, which could save water and make the beach experience more pleasant for many people.