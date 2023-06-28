Under the right circumstances, conditional zoning can be a win-win-win. It can work to the benefit of local government, the property owner and the community all at once which is why the City of Southport is opening the door to a discussion about possibly adding another tool to its toolbox and expanding its conditional zoning.

The board of aldermen is holding a special meeting Wednesday night at the Southport Community Building on a zoning text amendment proposal to modify the types of projects allowable under conditional rezoning. A public hearing on the topic is scheduled for July 13.

Recommended for you