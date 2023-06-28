Under the right circumstances, conditional zoning can be a win-win-win. It can work to the benefit of local government, the property owner and the community all at once which is why the City of Southport is opening the door to a discussion about possibly adding another tool to its toolbox and expanding its conditional zoning.
The board of aldermen is holding a special meeting Wednesday night at the Southport Community Building on a zoning text amendment proposal to modify the types of projects allowable under conditional rezoning. A public hearing on the topic is scheduled for July 13.
Set up in ‘uncommon way’
Many local governments in North Carolina use conditional zoning. It was first used in North Carolina in the 1990s, authorized by the zoning statutes in 2005 and is the most frequently made rezoning in the state, according to an article published in 2021 by the blog Coates’ Cannons NC Local Government Law.
Under general zoning, standards must be uniformly applied to all properties in the same zoning district. Conditional zoning, however, allows for individualized development conditions, allowing some permitted uses within a proposed zoning district, but not all of them. This could allow a property owner to make use of a property a specific way while at the same time incorporating conditions that satisfy the local government and neighbors.
Southport rewrote its Unified Development Ordinance three years ago.
“They finished that project in 2020 and conditional zoning, or the conditional rezoning process, was added to the ordinance but it was done in such a way that the only folks who can ask for a conditional rezoning today … they have to have commercial zoning already,” said Travis Henley, Southport’s director of development services. “And so, that is an uncommon way to set it up.”
Pointing to a city map hanging on his office wall at city hall, Henley said conditional rezoning is not available for the vast majority of properties in the city.
“Really,” he said, “the crux of the change is that now any property owner would be able to request a conditional rezoning. That’s really the bulk of the change.”
No guarantee
The amendment includes an expansion of the allowable proposals that may be submitted via conditional rezoning, including an expansion in the allowable uses within a project, the zoning districts from which a conditional rezoning can originate, and an allowance of a purely custom conditional zoning district.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien has recommended approval of the amendment.
Southport’s planning and zoning boards considered the zoning text amendment at their regularly scheduled meetings the past five months, as well as at special meetings in March and May. After working with staff on multiple rounds of revisions on the draft text since its initial review Jan. 19, the planning board voted, 5-1, on May 18 to recommend approval of the zoning text amendment to be presented to the board of aldermen.
“We were asked to bring it forward for consideration,” Henley said. “That in no way is a guarantee that it’s going to happen, that’s for sure.”
Difficult process
Henley explained that conditional zoning is “a way for folks to understand the impacts of potential development projects, and it’s a way for there to be consensus over, OK, what are the ways that we can make this project more palatable to the public?
“It’s called conditional zoning for a reason. Those conditions, that’s what gives the city and ultimately the community the leverage, for lack of a better word, to say, ‘OK, if you’re going to come to us and ask for a conditional rezoning, we’re going to make absolutely certain that the will of the community is incorporated into this project.’ ”
Southport’s desire to protect natural resources and preserve open space is to be taken into account in such instances, said Henley.
“Conditional zoning is a difficult process in the most developer-friendly atmosphere,” he said. “We have something really special here to protect, and I feel very confident that we’re going to make sure any proposal that would come forward is in keeping with the level of care and respect for what we currently have here. It’s got to be something special.”
Proposal overview
Henley cannot predict how many conditional rezoning requests the city would receive if this amendment takes effect.
“Conditional rezoning is a lot more difficult to obtain than just submitting a subdivision plat or project under the zoning we currently have,” he said. “It’s only going to be worthwhile for somebody who has a vision in mind that would require rezoning already, and even then, it’s Southport. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on every project, and that’s what it’s supposed to be like.”
The presentation being made Wednesday will provide an overview of the proposal. Henley hopes to avoid planner jargon in explaining a complex subject. He acknowledged that delving into discussion about conditional zoning can be like diving into a deep rabbit hole.
“Zoning at its best is just only sort of interesting,” he said. Conditional zoning is “a very complex topic. Then again, all of it is.”