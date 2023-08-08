Bone found on waterfront

Investigators are examing what could be a human bone found on the Southport waterfront.

 

What may possibly be a human bone was found on the Southport waterfront over the weekend.

A bone found along the waterfront near the Southport City Pier was turned over to Southport police Monday afternoon by a woman who had originally taken the bone home and posted photos of it on the Carolina Beach & Kure Beach Locals page on Facebook, said Southport Police Chief Todd Coring. The woman’s post on the Facebook site states that her nephew had found the bone and, thinking it was an animal bone, they brought it home.

