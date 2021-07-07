The Southport Board of Aldermen will meet Thursday, July 8, at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, 223 East Bay Street. Among agenda items is a public hearing on a proposed zoning text amendment for homestay and short term vacation rentals in the city.
The proposal would amend articles two, three and eight of Southport’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), adding zoning regulations for homestays and short term vacation rentals. Amid much public comment for and against, the amendment was recently approved by the Southport Planning Board and sent to aldermen for review and possible adoption following tomorrow evening’s public hearing.
As defined in the amended UDO text, a “homestay” is considered an accessory lodging use. The permanent resident is present during the rental stay. The zoning permit allows rental of up to two guest rooms within a home as a homestay rental.
A short term vacation rental is a dwelling with up to six guest rooms that is used and/or advertised through an online platform or other media for transient occupancy for a period of less than 30 days.
A short term vacation rental is considered a nonresidential lodging use under the UDO. The owner is not required to be present during the rental stay.
Questions can be directed to City Planner Thomas Lloyd at tlloyd@cityofsouthport.com or 910-457-7961.
What’s in the proposal?
Following are selected excerpts from the proposed zoning text amendment. Full text of the amendment can be viewed at https://cityofsouthport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/21.0616-Short-Term-Rentals-Draft.pdf.
• For both homestays and short term vacation rentals:
--An annual zoning permit is required and must be renewed each year before the expiration date and according to the terms of this UDO. The annual zoning permit for homestays and short term vacation rentals is valid from January 1 through December 31 in the year of issue.
--No displays of goods, products, services or other advertising shall be visible outside the dwelling.
--No activities other than lodging shall be provided. Special events including weddings, receptions and other large gatherings are expressly prohibited.
• Short term vacation rentals:
--All short term vacation rentals operating within this planning jurisdiction shall have a designated responsible party who is available twenty-four hours a day during all times that the property is rented or used on a transient basis. The name, telephone number and email address of the designee shall be conspicuously posted within the short-term rental unit. The designee shall reside within 20 miles of the short-term rental property and be available to respond to complaints within 45 minutes of their receipt.
--The short-term vacation rental owner or operator shall maintain a minimum of $1 million of general liability insurance on the property, covering short-term vacation rental use and guests.
--Any short-term vacation rental for which there are three final determinations of violations of city code and/or criminal convictions on, adjacent to or within the property by a property owner, tenant, guest, host, lessee or individual otherwise related directly to the property within any rolling 365 day period shall constitute a violation of the supplemental standards of the permitted use and shall terminate the short-term vacation rental zoning permit.
--For any short-term vacation rental zoning permit that is terminated due to code/criminal violations, a property owner shall be ineligible for permitting for three years.
• Homestays:
--The homestay operation shall be managed and carried on by a person who is a full-time resident of the property and is present during the homestay term for the entire time lodgers are staying at the property.
--The homestay owner or operator shall maintain a minimum of $500,000 general liability insurance on the property, which covers the homestay use and homestay guests.
--The homestay owner or operator shall not prepare food for guests or provide prepackaged or unpacked food items or beverages for guests.
--A homestay zoning permit is required. It will be a violation of the city’s UDO to operate a homestay without having secured a valid homestay zoning permit.