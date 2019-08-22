This year’s winners of Brunswick County’s top education awards both came from the South Brunswick schools.
Chip Hodges of South Brunswick High School was named Principal of the Year, and South Brunswick Middle School’s Justin Garza won Teacher of the Year.
Garza is the school’s athletic director and teaches physical education and health.
Also, Southport Elementary teacher Kylie Fox was named Rookie of the Year.
The announcements were made at the Brunswick County Schools’ convocation and pep rally, where more than 1,500 employees joined in Odell Williamson Auditorium. Wearing their school colors, the teachers cheered in spirit and got excited for the start of the new year on Monday.
All the employees nominated for an award, including each school’s teacher of the year nominee, walked across the stage and were honored during the ceremony.
Prior to that, North Carolina’s South Greenville Elementary teacher Michael Bonner gave a keynote speech. Bonner was on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2017 for his innovative approaches to teaching low-income students.
He urged the teachers to fight their implicit biases, which is how our subconscious is affected by culture and media and as a result, we treat others differently based on what they look like. Bonner presented research that shows teachers, even African American ones, will punish black students more severely than white students. Through storytelling, Bonner explained how teachers can change a student’s performance in a classroom, especially those who suffer from adverse childhood experiences.
“There are some kids who are absolutely brilliant and gifted, but they have certain different types of systematic walls, trauma and things around that they must get through,” he said, “and we must find a way to empower them.”
Dr. Jerry Oates, the district superintendent, also spoke about educators being innovative in their work. He gave out wristbands to the attendees that read #IFiredBenDoing, to remind teachers that if they’ve ‘Ben Doing’ something the same way repeatedly, it’s time to change it.