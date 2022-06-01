The Southeast Education Alliance has named Dr. Jerry Oates, Superintendent of Brunswick County Schools, the Southeastern North Carolina Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.
There are fifteen school districts representing the Southeast Education Alliance and Dr. Oates was the unanimous choice by his fellow superintendents. The award recognizes the leadership, commitment and passion for education exhibited by Dr. Oates as he works to provide Brunswick County, as well as southeastern North Carolina and the state, with a model for leadership during the best and the most challenging of times.
Dr. Oates has served public education with over 25 years in education. This includes service as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, chief human resource director, associate superintendent, and his current role of superintendent, which began in November of 2018.
While highly regarded for his service as superintendent, his impact extends beyond his responsibilities as the Superintendent and daily operation of the school district. He serves as a community leader through his role as a member of Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as a member of United Way of the Cape Fear Board of Directors. Dr. Oates continues to impact others in lifelong collaborations as he is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Dr. Oates is known for his openness to collaborate and share his experiences and expertise with others.
“Dr. Oates continues to be a model of excellence in his home district for his staff and school leaders, for the Southeast region of superintendents and for educators across the state. This has been especially important as we are working through the challenges faced in public education and the excitement around opportunities for positive change across our systems. He’s an advocate for education on all of the major issues encountered in leadership and community roles in Brunswick County and North Carolina.” said Dr. Kathy Spencer, Executive Director of the Southeast Education Alliance.
The Southeast Education Alliance Council includes superintendents from 15 counties in southeastern North Carolina including Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Clinton, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Washington and Wayne.
The honor of Southeast N.C. Regional Superintendent of the Year includes a nomination for the 2022-23 A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year Award to be announced in November. The state winner will then move forward to represent North Carolina for the national Superintendent of the Year award to be presented by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).
“This recognition is not an individual recognition, but recognition to the members of the Brunswick County Schools family who give of themselves each and every day to provide a quality education to our students,” said Dr. Oates. “With strong community support, partnerships, and the support of our board we have been able to excel in the face of adversity and calamity. The best is yet to come for Brunswick County Schools and I am privileged and blessed to work with the best educators in the state.”
Brunswick County Board of Education Chairman Steven Barger responded to the recognition.
“Dr. Oates continues to challenge our school system to improve and make up lost educational opportunities from COVID,” said Barger. “Over the last two years, Dr. Oates has collaborated with many stakeholders to bring factual information to the Board of Education to allow us to make the best decisions. It’s refreshing to work with a leader who celebrates the success we have and rolls up his sleeves for challenges. He is a natural leader and professional.”