Thomas Stith III, president of the North Carolina Community College System, praised Dr. Gene Smith, president of Brunswick Community College, during a meeting and tour of the campus last Friday.
BCC has been rated two consecutive years by SmartAsset.com as the top community college in the nation.
“I want you to know what a gem you have in a leader,” Stith said. “You work with him every day. I get an opportunity to see his colleagues across the state. I want you to know that your president stands heads and shoulders above when it comes to his colleagues. And leadership matters. … You are setting an example of what our community college system is about. It’s about student success — focusing on our students — and your results show that.”
Smith thanked Stith for the comments and thanked BCC staff who were present.
“I want to reiterate that I just happen to be in the grand marshal car,” said Smith. “These are the people who are doing the work behind the scenes. Everybody here has a passion for what we do, and that is to help our students transform their lives and become what their dream is to become.”
During the meeting, Rep. Frank Iler presented a check to Smith of $15 million for capital improvements at BCC. Seated next to Iler, Stith acknowledged the support from elected officials.
“I think it is very important for us to understand that while we are facing a lot of challenges now, we have excellent support in Raleigh. If you look at this last legislative session, we received a historic investment in the North Carolina Community College System. … But I always think it’s good to take time to say, ‘Thank you,’ We need to say ‘Thanks,’ to Representative Iler. He has represented, not only his constituency, but recognizes the impact of the North Carolina Community College System across the state. I want to say, ‘Thank you,’ for your support this year in what you’ve done, not only for Brunswick, but for the community college system in general.”
Iler, a BCC trustee, has been a long-time advocate for the community college system.
“I spent 10 years,” Iler said, “explaining to people it’s K-12, it’s the universities - the (community colleges) are the stepchild. We’ve been left out. I think we’re catching up a little bit now with salary and capital (improvements).”
During the meeting, Smith told Stith about the Brunswick Guarantee, in which 31% of county high school graduates are enrolled.
He spoke to Stith about the Community College Workforce of Southeastern North Carolina, a nascent collaboration among BCC, Southeastern Community College and James Sprunt Community College, formed to seek a grant to acquire high-cost equipment and he also talked about the Southport campus, which is focused on cultural and heritage arts.
“We’re looking to do some renovation there, to expand that, hopefully in the near future, and continue to provide that community with what it needs,” Smith said. “We also have some emergency management training and some adult high school training that happens there. And we’re looking to expand that.”
Dick Bowie, director of Welding Technology, told Stith, “We have enough students wanting to be in welding that we’re expanding our lab.”
Stith asked about average hourly wages.
“I had one student this past spring start as an apprentice welder at $20 an hour,” Bowie said. “I had one go to the shipyards at Newport News (Virginia), he was making (more) than $27 an hour - because he had these certifications.”
Kevin Lee, chair of the STEM and Trades programs, spoke about computer technology.
“We have seen growth of about 200% in the IT classes since 2019,” he told Stith.
Dr. Lois Smith talked about the nursing program. Stith said he was interested in faculty turnover.
“That is always a challenge,” Smith said, noting the availability of higher-paying opportunities. “We saw a lot of attrition in our nursing faculty over the last two years. But we are now pretty stable - ‘knock on wood.’
“We had to offer quite high salaries when we went through our turnover period in order to even get nursing individuals to accept a position.”
Stith asked about student support, and Dr. Denise Houchen-Clagett, vice president of Student Affairs, told Stith about the One-Stop Shop, “where students have one place to go for all the services they need. That has been a tremendous help for students so that they’re not going to different locations around campus. They get everything they need in one place.”
“I see this as being a critical point, to ensure that we are providing those services,” Stith said. “Are there other areas, given what we’ve gone through the last (few) years, as far as student support that you see as an additional need or area that we need to focus on?”
Houchen-Clagett said continuing the Longleaf Commitment Grant Program and others like it were beneficial.
“(Students) struggle financially. These grants have been very helpful to us,” she said.
After the meeting, Stith toured the W.J. and Sibyl McLamb Building and learned about BCC programs in welding, heating & air conditioning and computer technology. He also visited BCC student-athletes inside the Dinah E. Gore Fitness & Aquatics Center.
Stith became president of the North Carolina Community College System, the third largest in the nation serving more than 500,000 students a year at 58 colleges, on Jan. 11, 2021. A leader with two decades of experience in public service and business in North Carolina, Stith was previously district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, where he led the federal agency’s response to COVID-19 in North Carolina. His higher education experience includes five years as economic development program director at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the Kenan-Flagler Business School during 2008-13. There, he focused on improving Eastern North Carolina economies, securing grant funds and managing renewable energy projects.
