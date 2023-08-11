On the night of an expected vote on a proposed conditional zoning text amendment, the big question on people’s minds was simple: Yea or nay?
It turned out to be neither.
Conditional zoning, a political hot potato and the issue that refuses to go away, looks likely to remain a stirring topic of debate in the City of Southport for at least another year. After discussion and debate, the board of aldermen voted to remove the item from its agenda Thursday night and send it back to the planning board to consider an alteration.
The proposed amendment would allow conditional rezoning for residential properties, something that is already available for commercial properties in Southport.
Mayor Pro-Tem/Alderman Karen Mosteller made a motion, calling for a realignment of the proposed conditional zoning process that would require public input to be included in a developer’s application before being sent to the planning board for consideration. The move also drew the support of aldermen John Allen and Robert Carroll in a 3-2 vote. Aldermen Rich Alt and Lowe Davis voted against it. Alderman Tom Lombardi was absent.
The vote came at a marathon meeting that lasted over 3 1/2 hours and drew a large crowd that filled most of the seats at the Southport Community Building. Aldermen heard from five speakers opposed to the proposed amendment before debating it themselves.
“I’ve had several citizens contact me and say that they are in favor of CZ,” Allen said. “I actually had one citizen who told me that and he told me he was afraid to express that opinion publicly because he feared retribution from the … what I think we ought to admit is … a very small number of extremely vociferous opponents to CZ.”
Davis said she would like to wait until the city receives a comprehensive master plan proposal to review before considering residential conditional zoning.
“We are in the dark right now,” she said, “stumbling around, thinking, ‘Maybe it will do this, maybe it will do that.’ We don’t have enough information to actually have a truly substantive and responsible discussion.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said he envisions the contentious matter not returning to the aldermen until 2024 at the earliest.
“I’m going to support this to get it off our plate,” Carroll said of sending conditional zoning back to the planning board. “There’s still a lot to learn about CZ. I feel that we really didn’t accomplish much tonight, but I’m going to vote on this motion.”
Check next week's State Port Pilot for a complete report on the Thursday night board of aldermen's meeting.
