When it came time to select a contractor to handle maintenance of Southport’s three cemeteries, the city went with the Best. As in Best Funeral Service Contractor, LLC.
Best Funeral Service Contractor was recently selected to handle the work at John N. Smith Cemetery, Northwood Cemetery and Old Smithville Burying Ground for $56,000. The funding for this had already been approved as part of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
“I can’t imagine, with the name of his company, Best, that they would do anything less,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said, having fun with the company’s name.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien met with the company president, Tyquan Best, “to explain to him the importance of keeping these cemeteries perfect,” she said. “He asked such thoughtful questions because he’s already in the business, so it’s just a win-win, I think.”
Therrien said Best has been doing “a great job.”
One of the selling points for the move is it frees up the Southport Public Services Department from needing to spend time on the cemeteries that it can now devote to other areas and be more proactive in maintenance of city parks.
“They could be out there three times a week,” Therrien said. “So, here we are with these other needs of public works and they’re out there (working at the) cemeteries.”
Best Funeral Service Contractor was selected from among three bidders. The aldermen awarded the job to Best via a 4-0 vote. Alderman Lowe Davis recused herself, explaining she is a member of the John N. Smith Cemetery Foundation Board of Directors.
“Last year we had no one to put in a bid, so this is great … it’s wonderful that we have someone that can do it,” Hatem said. “This is a great day for our city in regard to our cemeteries.”