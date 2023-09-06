Old Smithville Burying Ground

Old Smithville Burying Ground is one of three cemeteries in Southport that is being maintained by Best Funeral Service Contractor, LLC. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

When it came time to select a contractor to handle maintenance of Southport’s three cemeteries, the city went with the Best. As in Best Funeral Service Contractor, LLC.

Best Funeral Service Contractor was recently selected to handle the work at John N. Smith Cemetery, Northwood Cemetery and Old Smithville Burying Ground for $56,000. The funding for this had already been approved as part of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

