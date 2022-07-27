UPDATE: On Wednesday Bald Head Island Association hosted Limited CEO Chad Paul, SharpVue’s Lee Roberts, Village Mayor Peter Quinn and Authority Chairwoman Susan Rabon, who outlined their backgrounds and the history of the ferry system. They took questions from residents and homeowners, in-person and remotely.
Moderator Alan Briggs, president of the association, led the discussion that also brought up many questions, ranging from the legal structure of the financial backers to whether the ferry might go from a 30-minute to a 45-minute schedule.
Without offering specifics, the key players hinted there could be room for the village, the authority and SharpVue indicated about the final deal. Rabon said state law would allow the authority to lease property in the ferry system.
BHA represents about 2,000 property owners, all but roughly 100 in Middle Island.
PUBLISHED WEDNESDAY: The long-term future of the Bald Head Island Transportation system appears headed toward a takeover by a private investment company, but that path is unsettled by the continuing involvement of the Village of Bald Head government in the deal.
Principals in the matter were scheduled to meet with homeowners in person and remotely this morning (Wednesday, July 27) at 10 a.m. at Bald Head Association.
The village has filed a motion before the state Utilities Commission asking that parking for the ferry and the barge be regulated, just as the passenger ferries and on-island trams are now. That case is scheduled to be heard in Raleigh on October 10.
Developer Bald Head Island Limited has been trying to sell the ferry system for more than four years to help settle the estate of George Mitchell, the founder of what the island is today. State law established the Bald Head Island Transportation Authority to purchase and operate the system, much like a ports or airport authority.
After appraisals and other reviews, Limited agreed to sell the system to the authority for $48.04-million (the appraisal was for $50.9-million).
Then late last year, village officials stated they wanted the chance to buy the system. Voters approved a $54-million bond in November 2021 but, like the authority offer, it didn’t move forward, at least in part because of concerns by the state Local Government Commission which oversees county and municipal finances.
Earlier this year, Limited announced it had made a deal with Raleigh-based SharpVue to purchase the ferry system for $56-million, plus another $11.7-million for a building and golf cart parking lot on the island and 65 acres of land at Deep Point in Southport, including areas that have been eyed for a motel and restaurant among other possible uses. Both parties “hope to close the transaction … by late December 2022,” according to a filing with the Public Utilities Commission.
Authority Chairwoman Susan Rabon said the authority, the village and Limited are continuing discussions about ways to cooperate but she’s unsure what that would look like.
“We’re here because when we were ready to make it happen the village got involved and slowed the process,” Rabon said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen if the system gets sold for $8-million more (than the authority’s deal).”
Records request
Meanwhile, a smaller issue has simmered since July 2021, when resident and real estate company owner Rick Nelson made a public records request for a variety of financial documents, appraisals, bond rating reports and terms of contracts.
From a string of emails dating back months, it would appear that most of those requests were fulfilled. Nelson, however, said that the authority has refused to provide emails or letters from authority members and Limited to the Worsley Real Estate Company. He also asked for emails or letters between the authority and consultants working on establishing the value of the ferry system and its capital forecasts.
A year later, Nelson said he’s still waiting.
“We want to see what was said and what wasn’t said in the early days of the authority,” said Nelson, a former producer and investigative reporter for ABC’s 20/20.
“We have delivered hundreds of pages of documents,” Rabon said. “We talked about the request at the most recent meeting. I believe he has what the (authority) has to give him.”
Nelson acknowledged he received financials and other documents, but insists the authority still owes him emails requested July 7, 2021.