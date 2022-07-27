UPDATE: On Wednesday Bald Head Island Association hosted Limited CEO Chad Paul, SharpVue’s Lee Roberts, Village Mayor Peter Quinn and Authority Chairwoman Susan Rabon, who outlined their backgrounds and the history of the ferry system. They took questions from residents and homeowners, in-person and remotely.

Moderator Alan Briggs, president of the association, led the discussion that also brought up many questions, ranging from the legal structure of the financial backers to whether the ferry might go from a 30-minute to a 45-minute schedule.