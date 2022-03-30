Demolition and reclamation of the former Capital Power electric generator site in north Southport continues as crews take down the plant and clear the 1,200-acre area for uses not yet disclosed by owner Duke Energy.
Capital Power, a Canada-based firm also known as CPI, ran an 88-megawatt generator powered by coal, old tires and wood waste. Its primary mission was to provide steam to nearby Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) citric acid plant. Extra electricity from the generator was sold to the grid as needed. ADM now uses two natural gas-powered generators for steam.
Stormwater and wastewater from the plant’s bottom ash discharged through Duke’s canal emptying into the ocean off Caswell Beach put Capital Power on the radar in 2019. Some residents complained that after an obvious ash-spewing incident several years ago, they continued to endure soot, ash and a dark, oily material landing on their homes, yards and vehicles. Discharges from the canal drew pressure from Oak Island, Caswell Beach and a host of environmental groups.
Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said then that the plant’s closure was a win for the environment.
“Work on the salvage, demolition, and reclamation of our Southport facility began in September 2021,” said CPI spokeswoman Katherine Perron, in an email. “We are continuing with the salvage, nearing the end of the salvaging of reusable materials, and have made great progress with building and infrastructure demolition. We expect that this work will continue into early summer 2022.
“Where possible, we worked to salvage and reuse materials and equipment from the various structures on the plant site. For example, equipment like pumps, compressors and transformers were carefully removed for sale to other parties,” Perron stated. “Materials like steel, aluminum, stainless steel and copper wire (were) removed for recycling whenever possible. The materials that can’t be reused or recycled will be taken to an approved landfill.
“In terms of site reclamation, we are working in close coordination with both the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) and Duke Energy, (which) owns the site. Overall, our goal is to have site reclamation work completed by late summer 2022. Once the reclamation work is complete, the final grading and drainage plan is approved by NCDEQ, and we have satisfied the terms of our lease, the site will be returned to its owner, Duke Energy.”
Perron said neighbors should expect activity at the site until at least mid-year. With the soil being hauled in, neighbors will see truck traffic to the site; however, they should expect to see reduced activity and noise by late July, she stated.
“We are in continual contact with Capital Power and have been monitoring the progression of the demolition work,” said Duke Energy spokeswoman Karen Williams in an email. “When Capital Power completes its work and has notified us that they have satisfied all state regulations, we will review and validate results as necessary.
“We have no immediate future plans for the site. Our focus now is to provide oversight for the demolition and restoration of the site.”
The site has been a target for action by the Southern Environmental Law Center and other groups concerned about pollution.
“Brunswick Environmental Action Team (BEAT) was pleased to see the end of a regular toxic waste source in our area, when CPI announced they would cease use of the plant in March of 2021,” said BEAT President Pete Key. “The steady stream of toxic fly ash that covered Southport and surrounding areas and the outwash from the ash pit, into the ocean off Caswell Beach are ended. Now, a year later, we are seeing the beginning of the decommissioning phase and have been in contact with NCDEQ to ensure that the site waste is being properly handled and disposed of. Decades of burning coal, tires and creosote timber have left a dirty footprint that should be carefully disassembled and remediated. BEAT looks forward to the closing of the book on this darker chapter in the environmental history of Brunswick County.”