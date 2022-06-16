Longtime Southport Police Chief and former two-term Mayor Jerry Dove passed away Thursday morning. He had been battling an extended illness.
Mayor for four years, Dove lost his bid for re-election in 2019. What he told attendees at the December 2019 aldermen’s meeting, when a resolution was read in his honor and the aldermen proclaimed December 14, 2019 as J.V. Dove Day in the City of Southport, reflected his deep love for Southport.
“Each day I wake up, I thank God I have woken up underneath the Southport blue sky,” Dove told residents. “You have given me the privilege and honor to live and work in a small part of heaven.”
City flags were ordered to half-staff Thursday by City Hall.
Dove joined the city’s police force in 1994 and served for a total of 21 years, rising through the ranks from reserve officer to patrolman to finally police chief in 2003, when he replaced previous chief Bob Gray. Before that, Dove served as an N.C. State Trooper for 27 years. He got his start as a police officer in North Wilkesboro in 1966.
He and his wife Sherry moved to Southport in 1981.
After he retired as a State Trooper, Dove ran unsuccessfully for Brunswick County Sheriff in 1994. That same year, he was hired to join Southport’s police force.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran (1962-66) and said he had planned to re-enlist, this time with the Army, while he grew tired of trying his hand at farming in North Wilkesboro. It may have been fate that the Army recruiter was out of the office and Dove instead noticed a “Help Wanted” sign in the police station window just across the street.
“I started work that same night at 11 p.m. and had to rewrite the recruiter to tell him I had found another job,” Dove told The State Port Pilot in an interview when he had decided to run for Southport mayor.
“When we moved here, I was amazed at how friendly everybody was and the slightly slower pace of life,” said Dove. “Everyone welcomed us into their churches and homes, and I’ve never forgotten that.”
Dove worked to establish himself in the community, taking an active role in civic organizations, serving as master twice for Pythagoras Lodge No. 249 in Southport. He served on the Southport Baptist Church Board of Deacons and also taught Sunday school at the church. He was also a member of the Southport Lions Club and had served on its board of directors.
In January 2020, Dove was honored by Southport’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee when he was presented the Walter Welsh Award for helping to improve race relations in the city. The honor recognizes an individual who has promoted human relations in the area and put forth efforts to educate the community about racial and human tolerance, as Welsh did for years as a civil rights activist and minister in Southport before his passing.
“Jerry Dove has been a man of inclusion with a vision for all people of our city and the embodiment of justice and humanity,” said Welsh’s daughter, Laurie Witmeyer, in presenting Dove the award.
“The most important thing in life is our duties to God, to our family and to our fellow man,” said Dove when he accepted the Welsh award.
He told the audience that he practiced the “Southport good neighbor policy.”
“It’s not in any of the ordinances. It’s not a state law. But Jesus himself said that was the greatest commandment of all. ‘To love thy neighbor as thyself,’ Dove stated. “And if we had that, we would have no trouble at all, would we?”