Southport Board of Aldermen waffled on its decision on the Oakton subdivision at its May 11 meeting in hopes of avoiding a court battle should the board choose to issue a denial on the preliminary plat application. 

City staff and the planning board already recommended approving the Oakton plat after a thorough review process showed the application met the standards and criteria of Southport’s Unified Development Ordinance. Prior to an expected vote on the plat at the May 11 meeting, City Attorney Brady Herman told the board the application was an administrative decision and should be approved if it met the UDO. 