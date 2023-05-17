Southport Board of Aldermen waffled on its decision on the Oakton subdivision at its May 11 meeting in hopes of avoiding a court battle should the board choose to issue a denial on the preliminary plat application.
City staff and the planning board already recommended approving the Oakton plat after a thorough review process showed the application met the standards and criteria of Southport’s Unified Development Ordinance. Prior to an expected vote on the plat at the May 11 meeting, City Attorney Brady Herman told the board the application was an administrative decision and should be approved if it met the UDO.
“It’s a ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” Herman said. “Either the preliminary plat meets the standards of the ordinance then you should approve; if it doesn’t, you should deny. But if that’s the case, then you should state which sections of the ordinance and why the plat did not meet those standards.”
Despite objections to the proposal from aldermen, none of them provided any specific instance where the application failed to meet the UDO. Aldermen Robert Carroll and Lowe Davis continued to oppose the inclusion of a one-way entrance into Oakton from Stuart Avenue, relaying concerns from neighbors of the development who don’t want more traffic around their homes.
In her presentation of the plat application to the board, City Planner Maureen Meehan said the developer, Greg Lane with Stanley Martin Homes, previously amended the proposal after hearing concerns from the planning board review committee regarding an access road off of Stuart Avenue.
“(The committee) asked the developer if the entrance could become a bike or walking path or a one-way only,” said Meehan. “After consideration, the applicant was willing to do a one-way off Stuart (Avenue) with signage, and they reduced the street size.”
Meehan said the 42-lot proposal, located between Fodale and Stuart avenues and adjacent to The Hammocks subdivision, exceeds the UDO’s open space requirements and is not bound to recent changes made to the city’s tree ordinance. Oakton originally was submitted in July 2021, more than a year before Southport changed the ordinance to enhance tree mitigation. The planning board unanimously approved the application at its March 16 meeting.
“The state requires that subdivision plat decisions are based on the clear and implicit standards that are set forth in the UDO,” said Worth Mills, an attorney representing the developer. “In Southport’s UDO, that standard is in compliance with the UDO. This application exceeds the minimum standard of the UDO. Stanley Martin looks forward to being a part of this community.”
When Alderman John Allen asked if the developer would consider eliminating the one-way entrance off Stuart Avenue, Mills said “no,” as the application complies with the UDO.
“Our job has been accomplished through the technical review committee and the work that your staff has put in to review this plan to make sure that it meets all our your criteria,” said Mills. “And it does. Really the onus is on you. If there is a problem that you can point to a specific UDO section, please let us know and we are committed to remedying that. Other than that, we don’t have much more to offer.”
Alderman Davis asked Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew if the Stuart Avenue access was needed, pointing to the proximity of the fire department to Fodale Avenue. Drew acknowledged that a truck would normally respond from the fire department on Howe Street, but there may be times when it wouldn’t be able to.
“I could ‘What if’ this to death,” Drew said. “However, if this entrance is here on Stuart Avenue, and someone (on the Stuart Avenue side of the subdivision) calls, it is going to be quicker for us to get to this house if we’re in this vicinity because of this entrance rather than have to respond all the way to Fodale (Avenue) and have to go through the subdivision. Is it a necessary entrance or exit? I think it’s going to help with connectivity. I think seconds matter.”
Mills eventually agreed to continue working with city staff about possibly making the Stuart Avenue ingress for emergency access only in order to bring the application back to the board at its June 8 meeting. Alderman Carroll, however, said he’s not interested in that and wants to see the road turned into a pedestrian corridor.
“If we don’t (approve) then we open ourselves up to a court challenge,” Alderman Allen said to Herman. “Which we would almost certainly lose which would require us to, obviously, not only pay our legal fees but pay the defendant’s legal fees as well? Correct?”
“That’s a possibility, yes,” Herman responded.
The board unanimously voted to table the application and send it back to city staff for review after Mills consented to the request.