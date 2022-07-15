UPDATE: The nonprofit group Oak Island Angels is assisting an older, retired couple who lost everything they own, including their pet bird and cat, to a July 8 house fire in Oak Island.
The man is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Donations of money or gift cards may be dropped off at 8317 E. Oak Island Drive. Donation boxes will be at the town’s Friday night concert on July 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a chance to donate at the Saturday, July 16 concert, at Middleton Park which also starts at 6:30 p.m.
- - - - - - - - - - - -
Oak Island firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning at 103 NE 29th Street where a single-family house was fully engulfed at about 4:45 a.m.
The July 8 fire is still under investigation but not considered suspicious. Several small propane cylinders and oxygen tanks were destroyed, creating what some witnesses described as “explosion-like” sounds. Town officials stated they did not believe the tanks contributed to the fire but were destroyed as a result.
The fire was in a single-family residence with an attached garage. The family of four living in the home were all able to self-evacuate without injury, along with their pet dog. A pet bird was lost in the fire, and a pet cat remains missing or unrecovered. The fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., and a minimal crew remained on the scene to address any potential flare ups or reignitions.
Two of the three adjacent homes received minor heat damage to their exterior siding, with the third home undamaged. No injuries from neighboring residents or responding agencies were reported.
Other responders were Southport, Sunset Harbor/Zion Hill and St. James fire departments, along with Brunswick County EMS and Oak Island Police.