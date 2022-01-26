Standing in front of what soon will become her new home, Debbie Talley struggled to control her emotions.
While she waited patiently on a clear and cold Tuesday afternoon, volunteers with Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity shared her story and their roles in helping to change Talley’s life.
When the time finally came for the 63-year-old St. James security guard and mother of three to share her side of the past 16 months, Talley let her emotions tell the story. Her voice cracked and tears streamed down smiling cheeks, but Talley maintained her composure during her touching speech for everyone there for the home dedication celebration.
“Thank you for all the love you gave me,” Talley said outside her new home on Pinewood Village Drive. “It was a long time, and sometimes I didn’t know what I was doing.
“This is a dream come true to really get a house.”
Love from others is “blessing”
The Jan. 18 dedication culminated a tale of persistence and community perseverance. Talley had tried a few years ago to get a new home through Habitat for Humanity but couldn’t successfully complete the application process. Then, thanks to some timely encouragement from a familiar face, Talley revisited the nonprofit with the determination to make it to the end.
“I was turned down due to some financial difficulties,” said Talley. “The St. James community offered to help me. So many people helped to make my dream some true.
“Without them, my dreams couldn’t have happened.”
Ted Stephens, Talley’s Habitat mentor and family services manager, provided her with the direction and hope she needed. Knowing there was someone like Stephens in her corner helped Talley soldier through the application process and some lifestyle changes.
Talley started the application process in October of 2020. She was required to perform 300 hours of community service that she spent working in the Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity Restore and on the house itself.
She has always prided herself on being a hard worker and the past 16 months put her work ethic to the test. Talley learned how to better balance her budget while pitching in on the actual construction of her new home.
“If you need someone to run a hammer or a chop saw or a nail gun or a tap measure, Debbie knows how to do that,” said Stephens. “She’s been in there on her knees helping to put the flooring in, and it’s been a privilege to see that.”
“It was a lot like work, and I like working,” said Talley. “I’m a worker so I just went to work and got my hours done. I hoped (the hard work) would eventually pay off and it did. All the love people showed me was such a blessing.”
Building with a cause
Construction site lead Craig Pierce reflected back to the first time he met Talley, and said seeing the end result makes it that much more special.
“It means a lot,” Pierce said. “To watch her grow through this process to get to this point means a lot. To go from the beginning to now and see how appreciative she is has been great.
“She is one of the happiest, nicest people I’ve ever met. She is well-deserving and she cares about anyone who had a part in this.”
Pierce makes his living in construction, but admitted there’s something a little different about building something with a cause.
“It’s very good because it’s precious to you,” said Pierce. “You look at in a different way. You’re not building something for profit, you’re building it for someone and it takes on special meaning. It’s very gratifying when you do something like this. She put in a lot of work too. She spent a lot of time here with us.”
Talley is expected to move in by the end of the month.
Housing needs fuel mission
House dedication ceremonies are the days that make all the hard work and effort worth it, said Carlo Montagano, executive director of Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity.
“I’ve been here three years and these are the days I look forward to,” Montagano said. “I know 24% of the residents in Brunswick County have trouble paying their rent or mortgage. The fact that we can help impact that is why I do this. So many people in the county have a housing need. Whether we build in Shallotte or Southport, the community always steps up. We rely on them so much to complete our mission.”
Montagano credited his predecessor, Deanna Antonio, with the foresight to make the dedication possible. Before she passed the baton to Montagano, Antonio purchased seven lots for Habitat for Humanity, one of which turned into Talley’s new home, and the investment led to a rethinking of the housing process.
“The lots she purchased have since doubled in price,” said Montagano. “It’s not just the price but the availability. There are very few lots in this county that have access to city water and city sewer that are affordable. We’re actually changing our strategy and are looking into building small communities.”
Montagano said Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has a community development underway in Leland that could have as many as 42 homes, all in one area.
“Building small communities will give us a pipeline to land for many years,” he said.
