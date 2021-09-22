Several key projects that affect Southport residents were reviewed by state transportation officials at the monthly board of aldermen’s meeting Sept. 16.
Aldermen learned bids for the widening of N.C. 211 (Southport-Supply Road) from Midway Road to Southport’s Robert Ruark Drive intersection will be opened in November with construction to begin in January.
N.C. Department of Transportation is also eyeing Southport as the second location for a CASSI, a driverless, electric vehicle that can trolley up to five people to different stops around the Yacht Basin and downtown. One pilot vehicle is already in operation in Kill Devil Hills, and accepting one in Southport would require a $32,000 match.
DOT Division 3 Engineer Chad Kimes reviewed details of the four-laning of N.C. 211, including overpasses at Midway Road and Long Beach Road Extension to help with free-flowing traffic during storms. He said it is one of the largest projects in the region and will take four years to complete, with the total cost around $125- to $150-million.
“It is a challenging project with the amount of traffic and the tourist season we have in the summer,” said Kimes.
DOT plans to start construction at Midway Road and work eastward back to Southport. The design will still allow motorists who are headed to Oak Island two ways to reach Beach Road Extension.
Kimes said all necessary rights of way have been obtained by DOT for the entire project. When it reaches Southport, it will include sidewalks and a grass median.
Other projects
Kimes said two new bridges have been funded for N.C. 133 (River Road) near Funston Road that will elevate the highway and eliminate closures due to flooding. Construction will begin in 2023.
The work will require River Road to be closed and traffic detoured, said Kimes, but in the end should improve the highway as an evacuation route during hurricanes.
Kimes said DOT is awaiting direction from the city on how to proceed with crosswalk improvements at two identified locations – Moore and Davis streets and N. Howe and West West streets. The state has no funds in its budget but does have engineering plans.
The crossing at Moore Street would cost $123,000 with the extended concrete sidewalks and elimination of parking spaces. It would cost $85,000 at West West Street.
Just using paint to mark off the Moore Street crossing would cost $15,000 but would not offer the same protection to pedestrians, said Kimes.
“The last thing we want to do is put in a crosswalk and to have someone get hit where there are no problems today,” said Kimes. “I mean, there are problems today – people are walking everywhere.”
CASSI car
NCDOT is partnering with the National Park Service to test the first electric, self-driving transit shuttle known as Connected Autonomous Shuttle Supporting Innovation (CASSI).
One is in operation at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills. It makes two stops along a fixed, one-mile route. It was first launched in 2020 by DOT and N.C. State on the university’s Centennial Campus in Raleigh.
DOT is leasing the shuttle and partnering with other public entities to put them in use in other parts of the state. Kimes said it can operate for up to 16 hours on a charge and travel between 8-12 miles per hour. It would run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is handicap accessible.
The proposed route for Southport would be from Moore Street to Bay Street to Yacht Basin Drive and back, making all right turns. DOT pays 80% of the costs and will require a $32,000 match.
If Southport is interested, DOT is looking to do a three-month flexible trial run from November to January.
“It’s a little odd getting into something that doesn’t have a driver,” said Kimes.