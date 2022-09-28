Gordon Hargrove

Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove is taking the manager’s position at Boiling Spring Lakes.

 

Gordon Hargrove’s unexpected resignation as city manager last week left Southport with another key position to fill at a time when a particular set of expertise is needed. His decision to leave Southport for the city manager position in Boiling Spring Lakes comes at a time that Southport is still searching for a new development services director following the departure of Thomas Lloyd in July. 

BSL gave Hargrove a four-year contract for $129,000 annually, which was slightly more than he made in Southport. The city awarded Hargrove with a 13% raise in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, upping his salary from $112,000 to $127,125. 