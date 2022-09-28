Gordon Hargrove’s unexpected resignation as city manager last week left Southport with another key position to fill at a time when a particular set of expertise is needed. His decision to leave Southport for the city manager position in Boiling Spring Lakes comes at a time that Southport is still searching for a new development services director following the departure of Thomas Lloyd in July.
BSL gave Hargrove a four-year contract for $129,000 annually, which was slightly more than he made in Southport. The city awarded Hargrove with a 13% raise in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, upping his salary from $112,000 to $127,125.
Hargrove’s last day in Southport is Oct. 28 and he will report to BSL on Oct. 31.
BSL’s needs were a match
BSL Mayor Jeff Winecoff said Hargrove was hired for a specific reason as the community faces several ongoing projects, including the restoration of the local dams that were damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
“We had several applicants for the position, but he was our top candidate after the interviews,” Winecoff said. “His background and expertise in construction will help us with the police station we’re renovating and our dams. I think he will be a good fit and that’s why we offered him a four-year contract.”
Hargrove said the prospect of working on these types of projects is one of the reasons he took the job. In his two years as Southport’s city manager, Hargrove oversaw the repaving of Howe Street, the rebuilding of the city dock and the repaving of Bay Street.
“I thought the community needs of BSL aligned really well with my skill set,” said Hargrove. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help them with some of the goals that they have set forth for themselves.
“We’ve all worked together to accomplish a lot of goals,” Hargrove said. “We did a multitude of projects that moved the city further ahead in the last two years than it has in the last 10.”
Managed growth
Hargrove’s resignation, on top of Lloyd’s departure in July, has happened during a time Southport was facing one of the largest development projects in the state with Indigo Plantation Phase II, a 346-acre proposal that included an annexation piece and public opposition. At the September Board of Aldermen’s meeting, the developers of the Indigo Phase II project announced the withdrawal of their application.
The Southport Planning Board is also considering a pair of downtown building proposals that have not gone over well with community members weary of too much growth too fast.
“It’s not a matter of if development is coming - it’s a matter of when development is coming and how they can control that,” Hargrove said. “Not all growth is good growth. Growth needs to be managed in order to make it good. I think the development pressure is going to have to be addressed in regards to water and sewer infrastructure and the electrical grid.”
Address challenges
Hargrove heading to BSL continued a recent trend of musical chairs among area city managers. Former BSL city manager Jeff Repp took the same position at St. James a year ago, and Hargrove’s hire filled an interim position in BSL, leaving Southport with a vacancy. With such positions in high demand nationwide, Southport Alderman Robert Carroll feels the city needs to find ways to not only hire people but keep them.
“I refer to it as recruit and retain,” said Carroll. “It’s the same approach I take with my own business. You’ve got to recruit the talent you want but then you’ve got to retain them. I would think our focus should be really on retention and making sure they have a competitive benefits package that is keeping up with what is going on in the market.”
The timing of Southport’s recent turnover, Carroll added, presents a challenge that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
“We’ve got to find ways to keep things on the right path,” Carroll said. “You lose two of your key positions in a very short period of time with some of the largest projects that our city has ever seen before us, we’ve got to react very quickly and be smart about how we do it.”
‘Department heads still there’
Southport has had ten city managers since 1995, which includes three interims. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said efforts already are ongoing in the search for a new city manager, and an interim is expected to serve in the immediate future. The interim that will serve while the city searches for a new permanent city manager will make the fifth city manager to serve the city in just a decade.
“These people are in high demand but we have talented people in place,” said Hatem. “Our department heads are still there and it’s not like Gordon is gone today. We’ve got 30 days to work through this and it’s a process.
“The timing is not great but I’m confident we’ll move things forward.”
Wes McLeod from the Cape Fear Council of Government started serving as the city’s interim planner after Lloyd left, but a permanent replacement has yet to be hired. Hatem said he felt confident that department heads and city staff will be able to ensure a smooth transition in the weeks to come.
The city recently offered an applicant the development services position, Hatem said, but “it just didn’t work out.”