Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, left, applauds former South Brunswick High School baseball star Walker Jenkins, far right, who was joined by his family Thursday evening while receiving special recognition from the city for being drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Draft. (Photo by Bob Liepa)
The Southport Board of Aldermen may have found workable middle ground over the city’s contentious noise ordinance. The board stamped its approval last Thursday night for an amendment to the ordinance that would exempt trash pickup after 6 a.m., with the proviso that earlier trash collection is allowable when community events such as the North Carolina 4th of July Festival come into play.
“So this gives (garbage trucks) flexibility to get in and out,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said during the board’s meeting at the Southport Community Building. “The trucks aren’t running into each other and that type of thing, so I think that will work out well and the citizens will be pleased that unless under certain circumstances, it won’t start before 6 a.m.”
Businesses in the yacht basin had expressed concern about the potential rerouting of garbage trucks and trash pickups later in the day that could interfere with their business.
The amendment passed, 6-0.
Agreement on maritime museum
The board of aldermen authorized Mayor Joe Pat Hatem to sign a concession agreement with the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, a nonprofit organization that supports the museum. The renewed agreement would also include the state of North Carolina.
The current concession agreement will expire on May 31, 2024 and the new agreement will run from June 1, 2024, until May 31, 2034.
In 2010, the museum looked for a new place to locate. Southport had recently obtained ownership of Fort Johnston and agreed to allow the barracks to be occupied by the museum, said Wayne Berry, treasurer of the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum.
The conditions of that concession agreement, which remain in the new document, are that the nonprofit Friends upgrade the barracks for the suitable space for the museum and handle the building’s repairs and maintenance. Over the past 10 years the Friends have paid the utilities and covered all the expenses that were not paid by the state, said Berry.
“We’re trying at this time to transfer as many of those expenses as we can to the state of North Carolina,” he said, “but if they do not accept it, then the Friends accepts that responsibility, and that is why we are a part of the concession agreement.”
Alderman John Allen said, “I do hope the state will step up and relieve the Friends of some of the financial burden that they have been carrying for the last 10 years or more.”
Tip of the cap for Jenkins
The board of aldermen had a special visitor at Thursday’s meeting - standout baseball player Walker Jenkins. The recent South Brunswick High School graduate was selected by the Minnesota Twins as the fifth player in the Major League Baseball Draft four nights earlier.
Jenkins, a two-time North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, was joined by his family as Mayor Joe Pat Hatem issued a proclamation noting Jenkins’ accomplishments and wishing him success.
“He most likely will become a professional baseball player right out of high school,” said Hatem. The mayor later commented, “We just watched the All-Star Game a few days ago, so maybe one day this young man will be playing in that game. I hope so.”
After photos, Jenkins approached the podium. “Hey, everybody, I’m Walker,” he said. “I just want to thank everybody for the support for everything that I have done. Obviously, my family has been a huge role in where I’m at, but this community and the support system here, as well, have played a huge role in where I am today so I just want to thank you all, and I appreciate everything you have done.”
Hatem also issued a proclamation designating July as Parks and Recreation Month.
Board of adjustment appointments
Full-city members Josh Cline McGee, Pete Haislip and Tuck Masker, who was an alternate and now is a full city member, were unanimously appointed to the board of adjustment. The board had five positions open - three for city, one for city alternate and one for extra-territorial jurisdiction alternate. Alderman Tom Lombardi said the three applicants were interviewed and recommended.