Walker Jenkins honored

Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, left, applauds former South Brunswick High School baseball star Walker Jenkins, far right,  who was joined by his family Thursday evening while receiving  special recognition from the city for being drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Draft. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

The noise over noise has apparently quieted down.

The Southport Board of Aldermen may have found workable middle ground over the city’s contentious noise ordinance. The board stamped its approval last Thursday night for an amendment to the ordinance that would exempt trash pickup after 6 a.m., with the proviso that earlier trash collection is allowable when community events such as the North Carolina 4th of July Festival come into play.

Recommended for you