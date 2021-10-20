For this school year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association is using RPI ratings to select and seed the football playoff field, and South Brunswick seeks to improve its rating in its final two games of the season against North Brunswick and West Brunswick. The Cougars play North on Friday at South.
South is 3-2 in the conference, 6-2 overall. It is rated No. 13 in Class 3A. North is 2-2, 4-3. It is rated No. 18. West is 2-3, 2-5. It is rated No. 33.
The Cougars are in position to be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Cougars remain in the playoff race despite a 27-23 loss on Homecoming Night to Laney (3-1, 6-1), the last 4A team South will play this year.
Mistakes by both team set up scores on opening drives. Pass interference by the Buccaneers gave South a first down at the Laney 27 and led to a 24-yard field goal by Noah Harrell with 8 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
Laney took advantage of a face mask penalty in scoring in six plays on its first possession. A 2-yard run gave Laney a 7-3 lead with 6:31 left.
The Buccaneers scored on their second possession, which began near midfield. A 23-yard pass on third down gave Laney possession at the 2, and it scored two plays later in taking a 14-3 lead with 1:22 left.
South scored on the ensuing possession. Quarterback Jameson Prince completed back-to-back passes to Danny Parker covering 56 yards to the 20. Pass inference on fourth down advanced the ball to the 10. On fourth down from the 4, Parker scored. Harrell’s PAT cut the lead to 14-10 with 9:50 left in the half.
South’s defense held and a shanked punt gave South possession near midfield. On third-and-14, Parker gained a first down on a 16-yard run to the 25. A screen pass from Prince to Parker advanced the ball to the 7. Two plays later from the 1, Parker walked into the end zone. It would be the last TD by the Cougar offense. Harrell’s PAT gave the Cougars a 17-14 lead with 4:03 left in the half.
Laney retook the lead in five plays. Starting from the 20, a run and two passes advanced the ball to the 14. Two plays later, Laney scored on a 14-yard run and led 21-17 with 2:11 left.
South’s final possession of the half ended on an interception.
Laney scored on its first possession of the second half, a drive sustained by a personal foul on South. Laney eventually scored on a 35-yard field goal with 6:48 left.
Laney mistakes nearly cost the Buccaneers their lead. A backward pass was recovered by Bishop Brown near the 20, and he scored, cutting the lead to 24-23 with 68 seconds left in the third quarter. Harrell’s PAT — on a retry because of a Laney penalty — hit the right upright. The snap was off target, making the ball placement late and disrupting the timing.
Laney fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and South began its possession near midfield. Pass interference on Laney gave South a first down at the Laney 37. South’s drive ended on a fourth-down incomplete pass with 11:18 left in the game
Laney began the ensuing drive from its 31 and reached the Cougar 23, from where it made a 40-yard field goal with 7:09 left.
The Buccaneers clinched the victory by intercepting passes on each of South’s next two possessions.