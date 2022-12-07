The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport.
Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog Corner and the Carr Insurance building lot are just a few of the projects that have come before the planning board in recent months. What concerns Mibelli, however, is the rapid development along N.C. Highway 211 and the thousands of potential homes that will one day turn their attention towards Southport.
“I’m worried about the impact not in Southport, but along (N.C.) 211,” Mibelli said about growth in the area. “It’s a number of houses, and I’ve lost count. It’s at least 8,000, maybe more. It’s a huge number, and with the way those subdivisions have been designed Southport will be at the center. We will be providing their services.
“This is the attraction. Those subdivisions are there because we’re here.”
It's not ‘roads’ - it’s ‘road’
Unlike seasonal visitors to Southport who stay for a weekend and leave, Mibelli said new residents will live here and look to Southport for services such as shopping and entertainment throughout the year. Some of the biggest issues Southport faces, he stated, are roads and parking. Despite the eventual expansion of N.C. 211, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, the main artery through the city will still only be two lanes wide.
“These people are going to be here year-round,” said Mibelli. “We need to address this issue. We need to think about it and we need to plan for it. In all of my years in planning I’ve never encountered anything like this.”
Parking in Southport is limited due to the lack of available land that could be turned into lots and when 211 is finished, Mibelli said Howe Street will turn into a “chokepoint” for even more traffic. He added that Southport officials have little control over what happens outside the city.
“We will have a lot of traffic that will be trying to come in and out of Southport through that road,” Mibelli said. “Roads are a key issue because it's not ‘roads’ - it’s ‘road.’ We have one main road and that road is going to be experiencing something very unique. It's a tough one, because we can not plan what's happening out there, but we need to take some approaches about how we cope with that issue.”
Accommodate influx
Without making Southport less attractive to the outside world, Mibelli said the city has to find a way to accommodate the inevitable influx of people. Mibelli suggested a community-wide approach where the public plays a role in coming up with solutions.
“I think the community needs to understand why we’re doing this and what we’re trying to gain,” said Mibelli. “I think our issues are not about growth by itself. We can handle growth in Southport in a reasonable way if we integrate it with what we have. What we cannot deal with is those possible homes that will be coming to Southport.
“How can we find a way to accommodate them in a reasonable fashion without destroying the quality of life in Southport? I don't have an answer. We need to think about this because if you don't have a plan, if you don't have an approach, your plans will fail. If we don't start thinking about it now, by the time this is an issue it will be too late.”
How do we handle this?
Planning Board Chairman Sue Hodgin supported the idea of addressing growth outside the city limits.
“It's something I've said more than once: we are the planning board, we should be involved and looking at long-range planning and what we want our town to look like,” said Hodgin. “How are we going to cope with what's just down the road? When you take a ride down 211 ... it's scary when you encounter the traffic that's coming at you and see the construction that's already going on, and (that) we'll have over the next few years. How do we handle this?
“We should do some work with aldermen and make some long-range plans around town so that we're not reactionary.”
Planning Board member Will Hewitt suggested looking at possible grants for public transportation hubs that could possibly ease the parking needs.