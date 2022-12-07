211 project

Construction crews clearing the land along N.C. Highway 211 as part of the widening project.

 

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport.

Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog Corner and the Carr Insurance building lot are just a few of the projects that have come before the planning board in recent months. What concerns Mibelli, however, is the rapid development along N.C. Highway 211 and the thousands of potential homes that will one day turn their attention towards Southport.