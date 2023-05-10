Pushback on development of wind energy off the coast of the Carolinas has reached the General Assembly, where a bill by senators from both the mountains and the beach would ban new state permits for a decade.
President Joe Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper’s agendas align on renewable energy but skeptics, including Republican leaders, abound. The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy awarded wind turbine leases off Brunswick County last May to two companies, including Duke Energy, for $315 million.
If passed, Senate Bill 687, sponsored by Tim Moffitt (R-Henderson) and Bobby Hanig (R-Currituck), would ban state permits for wind energy projects for 10 years. State waters extend three miles offshore, closer than the proposed windmills. However, operators would need state permits to lay transmission lines through state waters, and possibly more environmental permits. Other potentially affected wind projects are 27 miles away from the Outer Banks near Kitty Hawk and are in the active planning phases.
Federal officials earlier scaled back the local lease areas in response to concerns about the visibility of turbines from land. This pushed the lease zones to at least 19 nautical miles.
Brunswick County and several area beach communities have opposed turbines closer than 24 nautical miles to the coast.
“We’re definitely interested in being involved,” said Cane Faircloth, spokesman for the NC For Hire Captains Association. He said the origin of the measure was unclear.
The Captains group has been meeting with county and local officials to monitor and report on development through the Brunswick Shoreline Protection group, which meets every other month in Bolivia. Attendees typically include local and county government officials, State Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick), and staff from U.S. Rep. David Rouzer’s office.
Senate Bill 687 did not make the crossover date of May 4, a self-imposed limit for bills not related to the budget, with certain exceptions. The crossover is intended to forestall bills that do not have companion legislation in both chambers of the General Assembly. That implies the bill remains in the Rules Committee of the state Senate, chaired by Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick). The measure is unlikely to progress during this session, but the issue is alive.