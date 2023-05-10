Wind energy map

This map shows the areas where offshore wind energy leases exist off of Brunswick County.

Pushback on development of wind energy off the coast of the Carolinas has reached the General Assembly, where a bill by senators from both the mountains and the beach would ban new state permits for a decade.

President Joe Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper’s agendas align on renewable energy but skeptics, including Republican leaders, abound. The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy awarded wind turbine leases off Brunswick County last May to two companies, including Duke Energy, for $315 million.