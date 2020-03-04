Two Brunswick County Republican incumbents lost bids to run in November, according to unofficial returns Tuesday night with all 25 precincts reporting.
Steven Barger upset incumbent Ellen Milligan and bested other Republican contender Shirley Babson for the District 4 Board of Education seat.
In the Board of Education’s District 2 primary, David Robinson outpolled incumbent Catherine Cooke in unofficial returns.
For the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners Republican nomination, District 3 incumbent Pat Sykes held back challenger Jeff Winecoff 10,250 to 4,687.
On the Republican side, for the state House District 19 seat – which is wide open – Southport’s Charlie Miller outpolled David Perry 5,913 to 3,402.
Among Democrats in
House District 19 race, Marcia Morgan garnered 8,129 votes, compared to James Dawkins’ 1,828 votes.
BOE returns
Barger garnered 6,550 votes for the Board of Education’s District 4 race. Former member Babson polled at 4,079 and Milligan received 3,776 votes, in unofficial returns.
Robinson, the other Republican nominee-apparent for District 2, garnered 7,083 votes to incumbent Cooke’s 6,969 votes.
Partisan nominees will face opponents in the November general election.
Assuming there’s no runoff or second primary, voters will again head to the polls in October for the November 3 general election.
Voter turnout was about 32-percent. In Tuesday’s primary, 33,566 of the 105,982 registered voters in the county cast ballots.