Southport, NC (28461)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.