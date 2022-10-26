Short, medium and long-term recommendations for the Southport Yacht Basin were heard during the Oct. 13 aldermen’s meeting.
Representatives from the Cape Fear Council of Governments presented findings from a recent study of the Yacht Basin and different ways to transform the area into a bustling, vibrant part of town that shows off the beauty of Southport’s waterfront.
Address safe travel
Rural Transportation Organization Director Patrick Flanagan credited the city work that has already been completed to improve traffic in the Yacht Basin area, and also pointed out various aspects of parking and the overall layout that could use tweaking. Flanagan said the study’s purpose was to focus on not just vehicular traffic, but also pedestrians, bicycles and golf carts.
“We wanted to identify improvements … to address safe travel for all modes,” stated Flanagan. “It was really important that we were considering all modes (of transportation) when … looking through all of the recommendations for this area.”
Flanagan said the study consisted of field visits, dissecting previously conducted land surveys to determine proper rights-of-ways, and looking at surrounding streets and neighborhoods, including from Brunswick Street to West West Street due to traffic flow.
Many forms of travel interact at the Yacht Basin daily, and Flanagan said the city has done a good job of separating the modes through visual signage and pedestrian lane striping, and that visual separation provides an added level of safety as it lets vehicles know to expect pedestrians in the roadway.
“The one-way street also provides limited space so that the people walking and golf carts know that they occupy the roadway together, while also reducing the speed going through there,” he said.
Establish a ‘district’
The study recommended that Southport establish a defined space – a “Yacht Basin District” – to promote as its own area that will embrace and highlight the waterfront aspect. The city can encourage pedestrian and bike traffic in the district to create what Flanagan called a “living street.”
Living streets, Flanagan said, serve as a “yield roadway,” where everyone offers to yield to each other. The practice not only benefits travelers and pedestrians, but also the local businesses.
“You want to create a ‘sense of place,’” said Flanagan. “You want to formalize the idea that all modes are welcome in the area … A living street allows you to put out temporary fixtures, like tables and chairs for dining, and creates a usable space for everyone.”
Flanagan recommended that the city repaint the separated lane for pedestrians and install armadillo dividers (rubber curbs that provide a physical barrier between vehicles and bicycles).
He also said Southport also should formalize how Yacht Basin Drive already acts as a shared roadway. Parking spaces on West Moore Street and South Caswell Avenue need to be repainted up to current standards, Flanagan said, and he recommended improved striping and armadillo dividers for Brunswick Street.
No recommendations for modifications were made for how Short Street currently operates.
Committee, staff to oversee plan
In the short term, Flanagan said the city could focus on relocating utilities in the yacht basin area by either moving or burying them. Visual indicators letting visitors know that they’re arrived in a different area of the city were also recommended as a short-term solution.
“Either stamped or decorative pavement would be beneficial to that,” said Flanagan. “It will liven it up a little bit. It also provides more interaction with all of the uses.”
As a medium term plan, Southport could adopt the study then designate a committee or city staff to oversee its implementation, Flanagan said. He suggested a potential yacht basin overlay district committee that could be responsible for ensuring a plan moves forward.
“Having some organization overseeing the entire process is always helpful,” said Flanagan. “You can start by creating a five or six-year capital improvement plan to help figure out how you’re going to fund these things, which ones you’re going to fund first and how much it will cost.”
Southport could choose to fund the improvements over any timeline it would like, Flanagan explained. He added that all of the work doesn’t need to be done at once.
Flanagan recommended the city develop an implementation strategy to decide how to put everything in place.
MacLeod: this is a draft
The study’s long-term plan called for the creation of a boardwalk that would extend from the yacht basin out to the city pier located at the end of Brunswick Street.
“You could have the whole Yacht Basin area be accessible on the water side so that everybody can enjoy the beauty down there,” said Flanagan. “This can all be done in stages, and doesn’t have to be one ‘big bang.’”
Wes MacLeod, Local Government Services Director with the Cape Fear Council of Governments, said the presentation Thursday only provided recommendations for the city to consider.
“This is not an engineering level study or a licensed-type survey operation,” MacLeod said. “This is us taking a look at what has transpired to date and providing our best thoughts as to recommendations moving forward at the Yacht Basin in terms of short-term, medium-term and long-term recommendations. This is a draft, and not necessarily a final document.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said the city would hold a public hearing in the future to further discuss the yacht basin.