Ten more residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past week, raising the local count to 61, according to Brunswick County reports.
As of Tuesday, 11 of those people were isolated in nine different homes with their household contacts and two were quarantined at a hospital. Forty-six are recovered.
Of those, 10 reside in ZIP code 28461, including one person who died of the virus; five live in ZIP code 28422; and six are in ZIP code 28465.
State officials had yet to determine as of Tuesday whether Phase 2 would start on May 22 or Phase 1 would be extended. Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he was hoping to have a decision by mid-week after a few more days of tracking the data.
“We have flattened the curve, but the threat of COVID-19 is still with us,” Cooper stated.
In North Carolina, 19,700 people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. An estimated 11,637 of those cases are presumed to be recovered and 661 have died.
The last county in the state without a case – Avery County – reported its first positive test on Tuesday, meaning the disease has now spread to all 100 counties in North Carolina.
Additionally, the state reported 853 new positive tests from Friday to Saturday, its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases to date.
“Any increase like this is concerning and a reminder about how quickly this virus can spread,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
However, Cohen pointed out testing is increasing and the percent of positive tests have remained stable at about 7%, which is in line with the state’s target.
An average of 7,500 people is receiving tests each day, exceeding the state’s goal. There are now more available testing sites and NCDHHS expanded its guidance on May 15 to advise testing any patient suspected of having COVID-19.
More than 2,300 tests have been administered so far in Brunswick County and 32 tests were pending as of Tuesday, May 19.
The number of hospitalizations are also remaining stable. On Tuesday, 585 coronavirus patients were in North Carolina hospitals.
“We’ve been in the 500s generally with that number,” Cohen said.
The second phase in the governor’s three-phase approach to relaxing restrictions includes the reopening of restaurants, bars, gyms, churches, salons and entertainment venues at limited capacities. The statewide stay-at-home order will be lifted and the permitted size of gatherings will increase. It would remain in effect for at least four to six weeks before Phase 3 started.
Nationwide, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 1,504,830 cases and 90,340 deaths as of Tuesday.
Brunswick County Schools meals
Emergency funding that has made it possible for school bus delivery services will end May 31. At the end of May, the district will switch to on-site pickup locations only.
The three high schools will continue to offer breakfast and lunch meal pickups 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Brunswick County Schools (BCS) also will be adding additional pickup locations within the district.
Matthew’s Ministry
Matthew’s Ministry, the organization that distributes food for children at schools on Fridays for the weekend, has two pickup days planned this week for students who are a part of the Backpack Program.
Thursday, May 21
• 1-3 p.m. — Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach.
Friday, May 22
• 10 a.m. to noon — Town Creek Baptist Church, 832 Green Hill Road, Leland
• 4-5 p.m. — The Leland Church (TLC), 1107 New Pointe Blvd., Suite 24, Leland.
• 4-6 p.m. — Generations Church, 4019 Executive Park Blvd., St. James.
Matthew’s Ministry backpack food bags can also be picked up at Brunswick Family Assistance (appointment only) at the Shallotte office, located at 4600-10 Main Street (910-754-4766) or the Leland office, located at 324-1 Village Road (910-408-1700).
S-OI Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry
The food pantry is located at 249 West Boiling Spring Road in Boiling Spring Lakes. The food pantry serves the residents of Winnabow, Boiling Spring Lakes, Southport, Oak Island and Sunset Harbor. The pantry hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The contact number is 910-845-2320 and the website is www.soiicf.org.
WINGS Ministry
WINGS (Women in God’s Spirit) Ministry, which provides weekend meals to BCS students through their Backpacks Full Of Blessings program, will continue to fulfill the needs of the students enrolled in the program on a per-request basis. Contact WINGS Ministry at 910-512-7643 or wingsministriesbc@gmail.com.
Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc. (BSRI)
Eligible adults age 60 or older can request home meal deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays (two hot and three frozen) through Meals on Wheels or RSVP for drive-through meal service on select days at a BSRI center/site by calling 910-754-2300. More information is available at http://ow.ly/rPBZ50zt57C.
Brunswick Family Assistance (BFA)
Call BFA at 910-754-4766 for the Shallotte office or 910-408-1700 for its Leland office to set up appointments for pantry visits and other assistance services. The website is http://ow.ly/RV1q50zt57I.
The Brunswick Family Assistance Executive Committee has increased the number of allowed pantry visits from once to twice per month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and serves to ensure that no family goes hungry in the county.
Women, Infants and Children
WIC members are providing all services via phone: Bolivia office, 910-253-2288;
Shallotte office, 910-253-2878; Leland office: 910-253-2877. More information is available at http://ow.ly/jcfb50zt57y.