Rick Madrigal

Rick Madrigal, a member of the St. James Conservancy, speaks to the St. James Town Council Aug. 17 about recycling. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

A group of St. James residents approached town council earlier this month with a proposal to help boost the community’s recycling participation rate.

For the past year, Rick Madrigal and other members of the St. James Conservancy have dedicated their time to researching recycling practices, both on a local and national level, to help gain a better understanding of the process and find ways to increase public awareness. Members of the group presented much of that data to St. James Town Council at the board’s Aug. 17 agenda workshop, along with a request to take on a more official role with the community. 