A group of St. James residents approached town council earlier this month with a proposal to help boost the community’s recycling participation rate.
For the past year, Rick Madrigal and other members of the St. James Conservancy have dedicated their time to researching recycling practices, both on a local and national level, to help gain a better understanding of the process and find ways to increase public awareness. Members of the group presented much of that data to St. James Town Council at the board’s Aug. 17 agenda workshop, along with a request to take on a more official role with the community.
“We tried to come at this from all points, and really understand and confirm and verify that recycling is actually happening,” Madrigal said. “We have to change residents minds who believe recycling isn’t actually happening … that’s mission one for us. One of our objectives is to increase the rate of recycling in St. James.”
Request for committee
As part of the presentation, Madrigal requested that the town create a committee that would report directly to council and take on a larger role in promoting recycling across the community through a public education and awareness campaign.
“We would like the town to get involved,” said Madrigal, who spent more than two decades working with plastic-based consumer companies. “We would like you to give us official advisory group designation. We’re doing a lot of the research work to stay current on what’s going on with recycling, and for the town not to take advantage of that seems like a waste of resources. It is really changing out there for the good, and we need to get that story out to residents.”
St. James adopted the Brunswick County recycling program a couple years ago, council member David Delong said, after the community expressed limited support either way to the practice. Less than 30 people showed up for a pair of public meetings, and that level of involvement doesn’t justify the creation of a new committee, said DeLong.
“I appreciate what you guys have done to bring this to our attention,” DeLong stated. “But there’s just not the community interest I think you think there is. I’m just not in the habit of establishing ad hoc committees at this point, until we see some progress from the conservancy.”
Talk of adding link
Mayor Jean Toner said that such a committee would be created and controlled by the town, including its charter, goals, responsibilities and selection of members.
“There are no such things as ad hoc committees to a municipality,” said Toner. “That is not how a municipality functions. When a municipality forms a committee, a municipality is in charge of the committee. They’re a committee of the town.”
The Town of St. James website currently provides links to different agencies such as the fire department and the service club, and Repp said adding another for the St. James Conservancy could be an easy compromise. The town’s website also offers contact information for GFL Environmental, the Wilmington-based company that services curbside pickup recycling inside the community for an annual fee. Brunswick County also provides numerous free drop-off locations for recycling across the area.
“The conservancy seems to be the route to use,” Toner said. “This is not one of the statutory functions of a municipality. The conservancy has a single-focused mission and that is not the mission of the town. The conservancy is where I think people would look for that message.”
Council member David Morgan supported the idea of linking the St. James Conservancy to the town’s website as middle ground between the two sides, particularly with the statutory questions arising from the formation of any new committee.
St. James resident Ernie McLaney told council that he felt the community is more interested in recycling than the board thinks, and that efforts should be made in an official capacity to increase awareness.
“Communities look to town leadership to help them with the concepts of what being a good citizen is about,” said McLaney. “The town should be behind it because, ultimately, it’s the right thing to do. The recycling committee isn’t asking you guys to spend any money on this or change anything you’re doing. They’re not asking you to make a proclamation, but to raise your bar a bit as far as the information you’re providing the community about recycling and its benefits – to not only the community, but the larger picture.”
Active participation
DeLong reiterated the board’s support for recycling, as proven by the adoption of the county’s program, but again pointed to what he perceived a general lack of interest community-wide. DeLong said he supported the St. James Conservancy and the work it’s doing educating the public about the benefits from recycling, but overall the numbers simply don’t justify the town creating a new committee.
“You want the town to endorse this, we’re already endorsing it,” DeLong said. ‘We’re all about recycling, but only about 49% of homes have a blue can in front of it. A lot of people for some reason just aren’t that interested. I think right now it’s enough, until we see that something is working. I don’t think it’s the town’s job to sell that business.”
Madrigal agreed that a small minority in the community may not care about recycling, but a recent survey that attracted more than 2,000 responses found at least 80% of residents do. Council member Lynn Dutney said agreeing that recycling is good isn’t the same as actually doing it.
“I think there are very few people who would say that they’re opposed to recycling,” said Dutney. “The fact that they’re not opposed to it doesn’t mean they’re going to actively participate in it. There are a lot of other things that contribute to participation rate.”
Council took no action during the workshop and are expected to further discuss the inclusion of a link on the town’s website to the St. James Conservancy recycling program.