Revisions to a proposed wellhead protection area overlay by the Brunswick County Planning Department didn’t go over very well with St. James residents who attended a meeting March 23 at the St. James Community Center. 

Representatives from the county planning and utilities departments held the open meeting in an effort to gain public feedback regarding the proposal before it is sent through the approval process. Revisions included removing what many St. James residents considered the only real protections the county had against certain development along the N.C. Highway 211 corridor. Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon said the document was an attempt to balance citizens’ concerns over clean water and the wishes of property owners. 