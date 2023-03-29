St. James residents review Brunswick County’s proposed wellhead protetion ordinance at a workshop last week. Many are not happy with the revisions made to the proposal that are aimed at protecting the aquifer and from industrial uses near the town. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
County Water Resources Manager Glenn Walker reviews details with St. James Councilor Jim Board at the community meeting last week. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
Revisions to a proposed wellhead protection area overlay by the Brunswick County Planning Department didn’t go over very well with St. James residents who attended a meeting March 23 at the St. James Community Center.
Representatives from the county planning and utilities departments held the open meeting in an effort to gain public feedback regarding the proposal before it is sent through the approval process. Revisions included removing what many St. James residents considered the only real protections the county had against certain development along the N.C. Highway 211 corridor. Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon said the document was an attempt to balance citizens’ concerns over clean water and the wishes of property owners.
“It does have modifications to performance standards,” said Dixon. “The property owners have a lot of stuff they want to do with their properties, and Brunswick County acknowledges that ... and we’re here to find a balance.”
Dixon explained it needs to be approved with the planning board and the commissioners, and that they were not going to approve it as it was in the original draft.
Public hearing April 10
Brunswick County Public Utilities approached the planning department in early 2022 about possibly implementing zoning regulations along N.C. 211 to help protect the Castle Hayne aquifer, a vital community water source that is located in a 12,500-square-mile area in the eastern part of North Carolina. County staff started revising the proposal following a community meeting in St. James last September.
Brunswick County adopted its initial wellhead protection plan in 2013. The utilities department has 14 public community wells along the 211 corridor that serve more than 12,500 customers for its 211 Water Treatment Plant.
“Since adoption of the wellhead protection plan, Brunswick County experienced rapid growth and development,” Dixon said. “They have found trace contaminants from water along the 211 corridor from those community wells. There has been contamination found.”
Some of the deletions made in the plan focused on best management practices, farm practices, grey water, primary and secondary containment facilities, and spill response.
“The wellhead protection overlay district must contain sufficient performance standards to prevent contamination and ensure appropriate remediation,” stated St. James Mayor Jean Toner. “The planning department’s removal of these standards is unconscionable. The standards must be returned to the working draft.
“Submitting a less than acceptable draft to the planning board for their consideration without all of the concerns of all residents is totally inappropriate.”
A public hearing on the wellhead protection area overlay has been scheduled for April 10 at 4 p.m. with the planning board. Regardless of whether it’s approved, any development currently in progress would be not be affected.
Mining operation exempt
Brunswick County, Dixon said, is unable to regulate the current dirt mining occurring on the former Mirasol property, which is located approximately half a mile north of the St. James Town Hall complex, as the site is currently considered “single source.” Malcolm Jones sold the property in 2022 to Barnhill Construction, the company that received the $268-million 211 expansion contract from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Barnhill is mining the site for dirt that is being used specifically for the expansion project. Any changes to the statutes would have to happen in the General Assembly.
“The mining operation is a single source site,” said Dixon. “It’s exempt from zoning in the North Carolina statutes. Brunswick County cannot do anything about a single-source site. The general statutes say we cannot regulate it. We can regulate mines that go to multiple sources but DOT has a contract with Barnhill for dirt, so we cannot regulate it. It will continue to be exempt.”
‘We thought we had good data’
Water Resource Manager Glenn Walker said his department started re-evaluating the county’s elevation levels for excavation after receiving additional information from the site’s previous owner about the water quality.
“(The DOT) didn’t do quite as extensive testing as what is being done on the Mirasol property, where the large pond is adjacent to where they’re digging now,” Walker said. “There is new data coming in from that, that I guess refutes the data coming from the DOT engineers.
“The depth target is a moving target. We thought we had good data. We were relying on the DOT data, but since Malcolm Jones with the Mirasol Farms ... was kind enough to share his data, now that is swaying us back to a potentially different elevation for excavation on these sites.”
Zoning across North Carolina, said Dixon, is enabled from the state, and municipalities have many guidelines and criteria that must be followed. The Department of Environmental Quality recommended last year that no mining take place on the property due to environmental concerns.
“Unfortunately, the DOT did not have to follow that recommendation,” said Toner. “We were advised at the time that they would continue to remove dirt from that property because if they had to get the fill elsewhere, it would cost an additional $35 million on the 211 contract. A decision was made that it is more important to save money than (to) ensure the health and safety of residents and have our aquifer protected.”
The new proposal requires amendments to two sections of the county’s unified development ordinance. Dixon said the document does restrict and limit the “depth of digging, disturbance and removal of dirt,” and also prohibits mining unless it’s for a single source. Underground storage facilities, septic tanks and gas stations are some of the items that also will be banned if the proposal passes. An overlay district is applied over one or more previously established zoning districts and applies additional or stricter standards and criteria to cover properties, in addition to the underlying zoning districts.