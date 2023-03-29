Bald Head dredging

Sand placement along South Beach is nearing completion. (Photo supplied)

 

Crews have almost finished putting approximately 1-million cubic yards of sand along Bald Head Island’s South Beach as part of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel maintenance.

Funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, this effort is to keep the shipping lane at a depth of 42 feet at mean low water. The side benefit is that Bald Head’s beach gets a healthy dose of clean sand. Conducted generally every two years, dredging puts sand on Bald Head Island two times and a third effort adds sand to Caswell Beach and Oak Island.