As Mary Green sat on a bench in renovated Robert Muse Memorial Park, her final project before retiring as director of the Boiling Spring Lakes Parks and Recreation Department, she recalled her first project when she started the job over 17 years ago: What to do with an unused building on Leeds Road.
“When I was hired in July 2004,” she said, “that building had been sitting vacant since October 2003. They thought it was going to be a place for people to play cards and games, to use for rentals. Then they started to realize it could be so much more. The BSL community needed a center, a center of activity.
“And that to me is one of the most important things I have done, creating a sense of community at the Community Center.”
The beginning
A friend living in BSL alerted Green, who has a bachelor’s degree in Parks, Recreation and Leisure Studies from East Carolina University, about the job opening. The population of BSL in 2004 was 2,500, Green said, yet needs already were apparent.
“There were no programs other than what the Special Events Committee was doing,” Green said. “We had parks, but they were in need of repairs. A lot of the parks were built in the ’60s and ’70s, when the town was founded. And I found an empty community center that needed something going on in it.
“We started with a couple of part-time people. We now have four full-time people and 15 part-time people.”
Green said there were no frustrations other than the time it took to build the department.
“We always say there are no 40-hour work weeks in parks and recreation,” Green stated. “There were a lot of long hours and nights and weekends, because I was really the only one doing the programming.”
She said the center has had great staff through the years, and she really believes the current staff is great and will be able to take the department forward.
Muse Park
One of the projects that Green is most proud of is the renovation of Robert Muse Memorial Park. Four days before her retirement, she talked about its transformation.
“In 2008, the facility was starting to show its age,” she said. “The courts were falling apart. The playground was old, (it) didn’t quite meet playground safety standards.”
Green said at that time they’d put a bunch of band-aids on the problem and resurfaced the courts, knowing they would make it another couple of years. A nonprofit in BSL called Where We Live did a fundraiser, Green said, and another local group sold sponsorships for a BSL phonebook.
“The group took all the proceeds from the phonebook sales and put it toward a new playground here,” Green said.
“In 2016, we realized we couldn’t put any more band-aids on it,” explained Green. “We realized we needed a complete renovation.”
The Board of Commissioners allowed her to apply for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant, which was received in 2017. Then Hurricane Florence hit, “and that pretty much took us out of the building market for a year and a half,” Green said, “then COVID-19 hit. We got held up again.
“So now we get to 2021, and we actually get to start the project.”
Green said that parks and rec worked with a great couple of local contractors and the project is complete.
“I’m so proud of it,” she says. “It’s being used more than ever before.
I’m really, really proud of this project.”
Working with elected officials
Green said that elected officials have helped bolster the department.
“We have been very, very blessed with multiple boards, multiple elected officials, supporting parks and recreation development and growth in this community,” she stated.
Her tenure of public service in BSL coincided with the 16-year tenure of Craig Caster, a former commissioner and mayor. His last day as mayor was Dec. 7.
“We had our disagreements and our battles, but Craig was always supportive of the Parks and Recreation Department, supportive of the staff, allowing us to do our jobs,” Green said. “He didn’t always say, ‘Yes,’ but he was always worth a listen.”
Green said she had some great mentors through the years.
“Dave Lewis,” Green recalled, “who was the city manager who hired me, was just phenomenal.
“Joan Kinney, former mayor and former commissioner, has always been the one to be in my corner,” she said. “Again, not always agreeing on things, but I am in debt to Joan Kinney and what she has done for me personally, as well as professionally.”
New business
Green says she will use her experience to start a business.
Her plan is to open a grant-writing business. Two partners – one a parks and recreation professional and the other a civil engineer specializing in stormwater and public utilities – are also in the business, which she hopes to formally organize in February.
“I really would like to come back to BSL and surrounding communities and use my expertise with grant writing and my expertise in parks and recreation to help small communities around North Carolina – certainly eastern North Carolina – get some of the money they deserve,” she said. “There is a lot of money out there.”
Will miss relationships
Green lived for a while in BSL but now lives in Pender County. She will no longer be in daily physical contact with BSL residents.
“I will miss the relationships,” she said. “I’ve met so many people. We’ve had so many great people come through the Community Center.
“I’ve been here 17-and-a-half years. We have a lot of kids (at the center) who are married with their own children now, or in college. One is a medical student at Bowman-Gray Center for Medical Education. I’m so proud of those kids.
“We’ve watched children grow, seniors come and go.”
She remains concerned about older adults she knows through her work at the center.
“COVID-19 was difficult,” she said. “Our programs pretty much stopped for seven, eight months. And during that time we lost a lot of seniors. They either passed away or moved away to be closer to family.”
Work appreciated
Now it’s Green’s turn to leave.
BSL Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis knows the impact Green has had on the city.
“I’ve had the good fortune to work with Mary, first on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and then as a commissioner,” he said.
“There is no greater advocate for our city’s residents that I know of. No matter the age group, Mary found ways to engage our folks in so many ways. She has left a very positive, indelible mark on the city, and we have been blessed by her leadership.
“Not only has she worked tirelessly managing day-to-day tasks, she has kept an eye on the future and guided future decision making.
“She will be sorely missed, but we most certainly wish her well in her next chapter,” he added.
Ann Hollingsworth, chair of the BSL Community Appearance Commission, agreed.
“Mary Green was a great asset to our city, working with all the residents, and she instituted many programs for them,” Hollingsworth said. “She will be missed.”
Green is also appreciative of BSL residents.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the residents of Boiling Spring Lakes, to be at their service,” she said. “It really has been a wonderful opportunity for me.”