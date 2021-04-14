Oak Island Town Council unanimously rejected a special use permit for a megahouse on the west end of the beach that would have included three bedrooms, five bathrooms, two meeting areas, a workout room and nearly 3,000 square feet of decks and porches flanking an amphitheater-like central stairway.
Council spent nearly two hours during a continued meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a house at 6906 West Beach Drive that would be built on three combined lots. Proponents stated it would have a “courtyard kind of feel,” and “great views of the ocean.”
Billed as a three-bedroom residence, town staff determined it required seven off-street parking spaces, which the applicants stated were provided. These were deemed “habitable spaces.”
Council members stated they did not believe the proposed structure would be in harmony with the area.
Council had previously asked for more detailed plans, which were not revealed until the Tuesday meeting.
Assessments for sand
One speaker who owns property in the Turtle Creek section asked that council reconsider its map for assessments.
Another speaker requested that the town delay action on the assessments by at least 30 to 60 days.
One speaker said she wanted to the help the town lobby for public monies to help the beach.
The mayor said he expected the Ninth Street marsh crossover to be finished by the end of April and for the 29th Street crossover to be done by the end of May.
Beach financing
“We’ve got to make all these other entities to
bear the load,” said Council Member Charlie Blalock, speaking to the need for sand.
“If there were easy answers, we would have found them a long time ago,” said Council Member John Bach.
Bach suggested possibly reducing the larger project from $40-million to $30-million, or some lower figure. He also put forward banning right of way parking from April to October. Bonding is another issue, he proposed.
“Let’s get a grant writer, suggested Bach. “Doing nothing is not a plan.”
Bridge loan
“There is no tax associated with these municipal service districts,” said Mayor Ken Thomas.
Council approved the districts, with a zero-tax rate, used to finance special obligation bonds for federal and state-backed grants for sand and beach improvements.
In other business, council approved a change that will allow Mansfield Brothers HVAC & LP Gas to proceed with previous plans to construct a new building on East Oak Island Drive.