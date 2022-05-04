Lynn Streeter, a sixth grade science teacher at South Brunswick Middle School, literally did the work of two this year, and her efforts didn’t go unnoticed by her SBMS colleagues as the nine-year educator was named the school’s Teacher of the Year for 2022.
When a colleague was forced to miss a significant amount of
time during the 2021-22 school year, Streeter took on twice the work and spent the next three months sharing her love for science with 200 students each day.
“If there was ever a year that I would be recognized by my school for what I do every day it would be this one,” Streeter said. “I was in a unique situation, and feel very honored and blessed that I get to represent my school.”
Streeter started the school year ready to teach science to 100 students, but her situation changed after an expected short-term leave for the school’s other sixth grade science teacher turned into a multi-month absence. Streeter worked with substitutes early on to ensure continuity for students in the other class, but it was obvious to her that they needed more than simply “staying busy.” She began co-teaching the two classes via Zoom, relying on multi-tasking skills she developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she says even that wasn’t enough.
“Obviously, it’s a big deal when a teacher is out that long,” said Streeter. “Covid had taught me some things. I had done (Zoom) before so I was kind of familiar with it. At least I could get them more engaged, but that didn’t last a week.”
Streeter finally went to the school’s principal, Marie Laboy, with an idea and, after talking it over with the school’s librarian, Streeter offered to teach both classes at the same time inside what would be a super-sized science center in the middle school library.
“You have to be flexible because things can change so quickly, “ Streeter said. “Through flexibility, you have to problem-solve. That’s all I did. I kept thinking about the kids.
Laboy credited Streeter for playing a key role in helping the school navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the associated disruptions it caused in the classroom.
“Lynn is a gift to her sixth grade students,” Laboy said. “Because of her planning and preparation, Ms. Streeter’s students experience the best science can offer.
Sixth graders in her class experience science through hands-on investigations, engaging direct instruction lessons, computer applications and interesting collaborative projects.”
Streeter also credits her fellow staff members for the success of the two-class-class.
“I work with an amazing group of people,” she stated. “Once they knew what I was going to do, they all jumped on board and supported me. It was an amazing experience and I’m grateful that I had it, and that I was willing to challenge myself.”
Streeter took on the difficult task of teaching twice the number of students because she knew how important stability in the classroom is to them. With South Brunswick Middle struggling to find enough substitutes on any given day, Streeter was willing to step up and do what she could to provide some sense of normalcy.
“Not only were they missing out on the instructional side, but kids need routine,” said Streeter. “They need structure. When they don’t get that, chaos happens. Me taking the kids to the library started to build structure.
Streeter said it was the hardest thing she’s ever had to do, besides being a mom.
She said that substitute teachers are “a hot commodity in Brunswick County,” and that finding someone long-term was out of the picture and that’s why she went to the principal and expressed my concerns for the students, who at the time were receiving “busy work” assignments.
“There’s only so much you can push them when there is nobody there to facilitate,” Streeter pointed out.
She started her teaching career at Southport Elementary School after transitioning from a career designing and making jewelry. While teaching was the direction she wanted to go, Streeter said she never really thought about a specific subject but, after taking a job teaching fourth grade science, Streeter found her niche.
“I totally fell in love with it,” said Streeter. “I definitely like hands-on activities, and science really fits that. Part of the job people don’t realize is you have to get very creative when thinking of ways to present material that can be engaging and fun and interesting for kids.”
And while she is happy to do it, Streeter is ready to give the library back and return to teaching students and being creative - in the classroom.