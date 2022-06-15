At its June 7 meeting the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners approved a resolution of intent to proceed with a Nov. 8 referendum for city general obligation bonds in the maximum amount of $20 million for the dam repair and restoration project.
City Manager David Andrews said during the meeting that the cost of the project has increased from $41.6 million to $52.1 million, which is a 25% increase.
The projected date of awarding the construction contract has been moved to March 2023 and the projected completion date is March 2026.
The staff report states, “the precise amount of bonds issued and the projects eventually funded with bond proceeds will depend on final project plans and costs and the evolving needs within the city. Of the total cost of $52 million, the city has received $14 million from the state and expects to receive at least $20 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and has identified at least $3 million of other funding.
“The bond amount of $20 million provides a margin to cover higher-than-expected project costs, but the city will only borrow the amount necessary. The city will continue to seek additional grant funding.”
The staff report also states, “the actual tax effect will depend on the final amount the city has to finance, the financing term and the actual interest rates on the bonds when sold. … The city also expects that the United States Department of Agriculture — Rural Development will provide long-term financing for these projects, which will alleviate the tax impact.”
A regularly scheduled citizens forum is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at City Hall, giving residents a chance to express their thoughts about the potential referendum. Commissioner David Mammay encouraged residents to attend.
“I really want to hear from you all whether you want the bond referendum to keep going,” Mammay said. “This is a huge, huge issue before our city and I just want to do what the people want done.”
Said Mayor Jeff Winecoff, “It is very important what the residents of our city think, and to be able to come out here before a town hall meeting to hear from everybody how we should proceed. … This is huge for us.”
Other commissioners at the meeting were Kimberly Sherwood, Tom Guzulaitis and Teagan Perry Hall.
Police department
The commissioners approved a resolution to proceed with construction of the police department building at 3020 George II Highway.
On Feb. 1, the commissioners awarded the design-build contract for the construction and expansion of the new police department facility to the team of Samet Corporation and S3 Architects.
The total project cost estimate is $2,024,665, which is $124,665 higher than the $1.9 million budget, said City Manager David Andrews.
“There are some things we can do to try to work that number down,” Andrews said.
Mayor Jeff Winecoff said, “One thing I’d like to do is walk and look at the property with the contractors. I think there are some areas we could cut back on that we really don’t need to proceed with. … Have the chief go with us, get his seal of approval. Most of it is going to be exterior, not interior.”
Construction is set to begin July 15 and end Feb. 9, 2023.
The staff report states that when construction is completed, “the city will enter into a 30-year loan with USDA at a 2.125% annual interest rate. The annual debt service will be about $85,000. An additional annual amount of about $10,000 will be required for the first 10 years to establish a debt service reserve fund. These reserve funds would remain the property of the city and would be used to make the final debt service payment in 2053.”
Budget workshop
The commissioners scheduled a budget workshop for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, ahead of approving the 2022-23 budget at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. The budget totals $5,544,075 for the General Fund and $383,000 for the Powell Bill Fund.
The budget has a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for all employees, no property tax increase, three new vehicles, heavy equipment for Public Works, and renovation of the existing Public Works building.
No residents spoke at the legislative hearing in May.
The tax rate is .282 cents per $100 valuation of property as listed for taxes as of January 2022. The motor vehicle fee is $25 per vehicle.
The annual compensation for the mayor is increased to $4,000 from $2,000 and for the commissioners to $3,000 from $1,500.
No-smoking ordinance
The commissioners amended Section 8-6 of the City of Boiling Spring Lakes City Code. The code originally stated smoking was prohibited in municipal buildings and listed the definition of smoking as “inhaling and exhaling pipe, cigar, cigarette or other combustible tobacco product.” The amended ordinance includes all tobacco products and e-cigarettes, as well as no smoking within 50-feet of municipal building entrances and within city-owned vehicles.
Violation of this section may subject the offender to penalties or fines. “The civil penalties have been established to cover the cost of enforcement of this section in accordance with section 1-15 of this code. The civil penalty shall be as published in the fee schedule adopted by the commissioners and may be modified,” the staff report states.
Community Center hours
The commissioners approved the elimination of Saturday activity hours at the community center from June 1 to Sept. 4, 2022, and to limit use to rental functions only.
The staff report notes, “This change in operating hours will eliminate 70 hours of part-time staff coverage and potentially save the department $770. … We will resume Saturdays after Labor Day weekend and we will still offer weekend rentals and will staff them accordingly as necessary. …
“Since reopening the community center after COVID-19 restrictions, we have had extremely low attendance to the center on Saturdays. We average about three guests over the five-hour period of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. but have even had days with no visitors. Because the summer months bring family vacations and Saturday beach trips, we anticipate continued, or even lower, numbers this summer.”
Venus flytraps mowed
A resident told commissioners “a very large crop of Venus flytraps was mowed down in the ditches east and west of Camp Pretty Pond.”
She urged the mayor and the city manager “to set aside some time and come up with a plan … and really work hard to preserve them as best we can.
“The seeding time is from May until August. But if they continue to be mowed down, there’s no reseeding — and no more Venus flytraps.”
Other actions
• The commissioners approved the purchase of drainage pipes from HRH Construction Products Inc. in the amount of $61,154 for five in-house stormwater drainage improvement projects at Pinecrest/Greenview, Mirror Lake, Twin Lakes, Nicklaus/Barber and South Shore. American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to pay for the purchase.
The purchase will require about a two-month lead time to receive the materials and all five projects should be completed in approximately 18 months, according to the staff report.
On March 1, the commissioners approved a resolution that identified six stormwater drainage improvement projects that would be strong candidates for grant applications to the Golden Leaf Foundation Flood Mitigation and Recovery Program. Subsequently, city staff, along with Alex Lapinsky from McGill Associates, evaluated the six projects to prioritize the grant submissions based on the grant program’s guidelines. It was determined that the Walnut, Holly and Redwood Roads Project, along with Trevino, Souchak and Fifty Lakes Drive Project, would be the most costly projects on the list and would make the strongest candidates for grant funding. The grant application for Walnut, Holly and Redwood has been completed and submitted and the other grant application is being developed.
The staff also determined that three of the remaining four projects could be done in-house by Public Works and the other project, Charlestown and Lexington, was no longer needed. Two projects, Twin Lakes and Nicklaus Barber, were added to the list.
• The commissioners approved the purchase on state contract from Gregory Poole Equipment Co. of a Caterpillar 308 Excavator and related equipment in the amount of $154,561. The purchase will be made with N.C. Emergency Management grant funds if the city is awarded grant funding for vegetation management or the appropriation from the state for the dams, according to the staff report.
On May 3, the commissioners discussed lakebed vegetation management and directed staff to proceed with the favored option of the direct purchase of equipment and hiring of an operator to bush hog approximately 325 acres of vegetation in the city-owned lakebeds. These efforts are a component of the dams’ construction and reconstruction projects.
• The commissioners approved a resolution for the acquisition of 25 parcels of land from Reeves Telecom Limited Partnership. The parcels include ponds, easements and open space that may be used by the city to help with stormwater drainage improvements in various locations throughout the city, according to the staff report. The negotiated price for the 25 parcels is $28,000. The commissioners have identified ARPA funds to be used as the funding source for stormwater drainage related expenses and the city will use ARPA funds for these acquisitions of land.
• The commissioners reappointed Lucille Launderville to the Special Events Committee for a three-year term ending June 30, 2025.
• Fire Chief Theresa Tickle said that in May the department responded to 24 fire calls and 50 EMS calls.
• The Planning Board has established a committee to work on the possibility of getting a grocery store in the city.
• The Mayor’s Cup golf tournament is set for Friday, Aug. 13, at The Lakes Country Club.
• The next citizens forum will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at City Hall.
• The next summer concert series event is from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Spring Lake Park. A Class Act will perform.
The Community Appearance Commission has six open positions: four full members with unexpired terms ending in 2023 and 2026, and first and second alternates for terms of four years, beginning at appointment by commissioners.
• All city buildings will be closed Monday, July 4. The next regular commissioners meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.