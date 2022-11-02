David Rouzer and Charles Graham are competing to represent North Carolina's Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Charles Graham
(D) Challenger
Residence: Lumberton.
Occupation: Small business owner, retired exceptional children educator.
Education: UNCP BS Appalachian State MEd, Lehigh University EdS.
Community involvement: Senior Citizens Sharing and Caring Board Member, Native American Agricultural Fund Board Member, church-goer.
Political experience: State Representative House District 47 (2010-present).
Explain why you decided to seek this seat at this time.
Now more than ever the people of Southeastern North Carolina need a congressman who will lead by consensus and deliver resources to our district. In Raleigh, I have led by example by working to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in direct funding to Robeson County. In Washington, I will work with anyone to deliver funding to clean up forever chemicals, to expand infrastructure like our roads and ports, and I will work to deliver a better future for our children and grandchildren.
Simply put, I am running now because we cannot afford to waste two more years fighting partisan fights. It’s time that we put the needs of the people of this district first.
What are the top two issues you feel need to be addressed and how would you tackle them?
Inflation is issue number one. Far too many people are feeling hurt by costs at the grocery store or with everyday essentials. It is vital we keep costs down for everyone. Corporate greed is impacting everyone’s wallet and that is unacceptable. In Washington, I would prioritize lowering costs for families and work with anyone to find solutions that help everyone, not just the wealthy. Secondly, here at the coast we must prioritize protecting our drinking water and holding polluters accountable. Forever chemicals have harmed our water supply and put the health of everyone at risk. This is unacceptable and we must fight to have this remedied.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position.
I want voters to look at my track record to see why I am the best candidate. For over a decade in Raleigh I have ignored partisanship and focused on helping the people of my community. This has led to many positives including funding for our first responders, assistance for local communities, funding to help our communities recover from two devastating hurricanes, securing funds for a workforce development center to train the workforce of tomorrow, and fighting tooth and nail to protect our rural hospitals.
Our communities need someone who will focus on delivering for them. Currently, in D.C. our congressman prioritizes partisan fights over delivering for us. That’s unacceptable. I want everyone to know that when Charles Graham goes to Washington, everyone goes.
David Rouzer
(R) Incumbent
Residence: Wilmington.
Occupation: Member of Congress.
Education: N.C. State University, Bachelor of Science degrees in Agricultural Business Management and Agricultural Economics: Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry.
Community involvement: As your representative, it is an honor to work with small business owners, local officials, healthcare leaders, veterans, community service organizations, first responders, and constituents from all walks of life each and every day. When Congress is out of session, I take great pride in traveling across North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District to hear directly from these groups so that my staff and I can best serve the needs of our community.
Political experience: Prior to serving in the United States Congress, I served two terms in the N.C. Senate, where I was consistently ranked as one of the Legislature’s most effective pro-business members.
Explain why you decided to seek this seat at this time.
The principles that made America great must survive or our nation will be no more. You cannot have liberty without morality, and you cannot have economic freedom and prosperity without liberty. If you work you should be better off than if you don’t work, and you always get more of what you incentivize. Given these fundamental truths, I will continue to promote and vote for policies promoting work, investment, fiscal discipline, a secure border, energy dominance, traditional family values, a strong military, our veterans, our beaches and waterways, our farm families, and a federal government that protects our Constitutional rights.
What are the top two issues you feel needs to be addressed and how would you tackle them?
Rampant inflation and higher energy bills are hurting working families, while addressing GenX and other PFAS contaminants without increasing water rates are significant challenges for our local communities as well.
Congress must rein in federal spending, incentivize work and investment, boost domestic energy production, eliminate unnecessary government regulation stifling business, and promote a business-friendly environment. To address water quality issues, I have sponsored and worked to shepherd through a number of provisions to address GenX and other PFAS contaminants in our water. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress, along with state and local officials, to ensure families in Southeastern North Carolina have access to safe drinking water.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position.
My background in agriculture, business, policy, and legislative affairs, including as a former state senator in the N.C. General Assembly, have enabled me to represent, bring positive attention to, and get a number of policy provisions enacted for this Congressional district and the state of North Carolina during my time of service in the U.S. House of Representatives. My experience, knowledge base, and desire to listen and learn from those of all walks of life better equip me to help address the many challenges we face as a nation and the issues impacting our communities.