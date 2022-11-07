Oak Island Police Department has announced a single person of interest in a suspected intentional fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge Sunday afternoon.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has indicated it is also searching for Wesley Heckendorn, 34, of Charleston Drive, Bolivia, as part of an ongoing missing persons investigation.
At this time, a suspect in the fire investigation has not been named and Heckendorn is only listed as a person of interest.
On Sunday, Nov. 6, around 2:50 p.m., the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Masonic Lodge #758 at 2408 E. Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
According to a news release from the Town of Oak Island, within approximately 45 minutes the fire had been contained and investigators began work to determine a cause.
The building suffered extensive damage to the front area of the interior, however, the full extent of damage and the remaining structural condition is unknown at this time, according to the release.
“On further investigation, it appeared the fire had been intentionally set,” the release states.
Heckendorn was last seen driving a white 2017 Kia Forte with a black front bumper and the license plate CDN7528. Anyone with information on his location should call 911 immediately.
Oak Island police is working with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation to identify a suspect. At this time, no further information is available on the fire itself or the ongoing investigation.