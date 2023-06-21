Bonfire

As seen from Kingsley Pier on the Southport waterfront, the fire in the distance looked like it may have been a boat on fire. (Photo contributed)

 

What was originally thought to be a boat fire on the Cape Fear River near Southport the night of June 9 turned out to be a bonfire on Battery Island.

Southport Assistant Fire Chief Todd Coring said Southport Fire Department received a call at about 9:30 p.m. that a vessel was on fire and a fire boat was sent out to investigate. Instead of a boat fire, firefighters found a bonfire with three people who had taken a boat to the island to camp, said Coring. He said about 15 firefighters responded, including two on the fireboat. A fire command was staged at Kingsley Park, said Coring.

