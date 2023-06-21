What was originally thought to be a boat fire on the Cape Fear River near Southport the night of June 9 turned out to be a bonfire on Battery Island.
Southport Assistant Fire Chief Todd Coring said Southport Fire Department received a call at about 9:30 p.m. that a vessel was on fire and a fire boat was sent out to investigate. Instead of a boat fire, firefighters found a bonfire with three people who had taken a boat to the island to camp, said Coring. He said about 15 firefighters responded, including two on the fireboat. A fire command was staged at Kingsley Park, said Coring.
“It was just a typical bonfire,” he said. “It wasn’t an out-of-control fire.”
The campers were told the island is off limits to visitors and they were asked to put the fire out, which they did. “They were very cooperative and very apologetic,” said Coring. Since it was considered a marine incident, the matter was referred to the Coast Guard, Coring said.
No people allowed
Not only are bonfires prohibited on Battery Island, but people are too.
From March 1 to Sept. 15, the nesting season for the island’s birds, said Lindsay Addison, a coastal biologist for Audubon North Carolina.
Addison visited the island the following day to see if any damage was done.
“I went over there and I didn’t want to walk on it and disturb any of the birds,” she said. “It was high tide and I could see very well. There wasn’t any damage to the vegetation.”
Addison said the bonfire “certainly would have disturbed the birds.”
Battery Island is a nesting oasis for shoreline birds, with an impressive collection of species that are safe from mammalian predators such as foxes and cats. American oystercatchers, willets, clapper rail, white ibis, brown pelicans, great egrets, snowy egrets, little blue heron, tricolored heron, black-crowned night heron and glossy ibis are among the birds who make the small island their home.
“It’s often the largest wading bird colony in the whole state,” Addison said. “There’s not a ton of islands that have wading bird colonies on it. It’s rare to have something like that. It’s very special that it’s there and it’s been there so long.”
Addison was relieved there wasn’t noticeable damage caused by the bonfire.
“It’s the best possible outcome of a bonfire on Battery Island that I could think of,” she said.